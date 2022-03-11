•Hosts AIONIAN Chiefs, Masters and Mistresses to a dinner

General Olu Bajowa (retd) has charged all old students of AIONIAN schools in the Southwest to mentor the youth with a view to build a great future for the country.

He made the charge while hosting the Aionian chiefs, masters and mistresses to a dinner at his residence at Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area, Ondo State on Thursday.

The AIONIAN group of schools are 12 first generation schools in the Southwest which came together to form the sporting festival 83years ago.

Prince Bajowa, the Jagunmolu of Ikale Land and Ojagbulegun from the source, tasked all the AIONIANS, who were in Ondo State to attend the AIONIAN Sports and Academic festival being hosted by one of the member schools, Manuwa Memorial Grammar School, Iju-Odo, to impart in youths all the great virtues they are known for.

He said: “As nation builders, I want you to know that your job is very crucial in moulding the youths under you. You must imbibe in them diligence, transparency and tolerance.

Teach them to shun cultism, rubbery kidnapping and all manners of evil. The onus lies on the Brotherhood to promote healthy competition among the AIONIAN schools.

“In fact, the Games should promote social, cultural, economic religious and political interactions and understanding among the youths in all the AIONIAN Schools.

“The unity on which the founding fathers laid the foundation of the Brotherhood should be upheld by all. The legacy the like of Akinyele, Kuye, Adeyemi and Ransom Kuti left behind must not be allowed to die. The flag must keep on flying.”

The AIONIAN Festival, was officially kickstarted with a special church service at Ebenezer Cathedral Diocese, Ilu-Titun, entitled: AIONIAN Reunion Service.

In his sermon, the Bishop of the Dioceses on the coast, Revd. Oluseyi Pirisola admonished Nigerians not to despair, assuring that things would still change for better in the country.

The Bishop said the nation has a positive future but all must work together for its reality.

General Bajowa (OFR), an old student of Manuwa Memorial Grammar School, Iju-Odo and his wife, the Regent of Ayeka, HRH. Princess Barr. Oluyemi Bajowa were among the dignitaries who attended the church service.