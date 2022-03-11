The wife of Ondo State Governor, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has been appreciated by Mrs Abiye Ademoyegun for honouring her with an award as Female Trailblazer.

Mrs. Ademoyegun described the gesture as epoc and a launchpad for women to achieve greatness.

According to a statement personally signed by the Akoko woman and made available to newsmen, she described the First Lady as a lion-hearted woman set out to break any barrier and bias against the women folk.

She described the award as a great motivation to do more and aspire to do new things for the betterment of the society.

Mrs. Ademoyegun said what the wife of the governor had done would go a long way in the history of Ondo State and she has set a standard that subsequent administration would emulate and sustain for women’s emancipation in the state and beyond.

The state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in collaboration with the Office of the Wife of the Governor had opened a Female Hall of Fame in which some women who had distinguished themselves in their various endeavours were enlisted and honoured on Thursday at the DOME, Alagbaka, Akure.

Among other people who were honoured are Princess Oladunni Odu, first female Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Mrs. Mobolaji Osomo, first female Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele and Justice Folasade Aguda.

Signed:

Hon. Abiye Ademoyegun