Hon. Omowunmi has expressed appreciation to the wife of Ondo State Governor, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu for honouring her with an award as Female Trailblazer

In a statement personally signed and made public, Princess Omowunmi said she was humbled by the gesture which is coming directly from her constituency as a woman.

The Akure Princess further underscored the need for women to support each other just as she advised them to join hand together to break the bias.

While dedicating the award to all hard working Ondo State women, Hon. Ohwovoriole said the award will spur her to continue to put in her best in all her endeavours.

The event also the presentation of award to other awardees which include the first Female Ondo State Head of Service, Mrs Kosemani Kolawole, the first female Speaker of the Ondo House of Assembly, Mrs Jumoke Akindele, Justice Folasade Aguda, Comrade Bosede Daramola, among many others.

Signed:

Hon. Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole.