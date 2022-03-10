Cheers to Nigerian Women

By Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu

(Spoken Words: an adaptation of #BlackShinesBrightest #GuinessIWD)

We are bold

No longer afraid to venture

As the House of Representatives rescinds its rejection of gender friendly bills

The adage “No venture no gain” holds true

We continue to break barriers

We dont need to slowdown

Like Indabosky

We move, sisters

We charge

Until we get #theconstitutionwomenwant

We are stars that occupy half of the universe

Deeply positioned

And cannot be moved

We have a portion on this planet earth

In equal proportion with the rest

Believe it or not

We raise a glass to everywoman that has a story to tell

Women who have dreams and aspirations but lack societal support

Just hang in there

Don’t give up

Women who have been silenced, sometimes silenced twice or may be forever

Young women, our daughters who experience sexual molestation at home, at work, at school even on the street but the society condones

Lacking in compassion, The community, the police,

They say, they conclude;

She is wearing spagetti

She brought it upon herself.

Women who experience spousal abuse, rape but helpless

Women who are scorned, chased out of their matrimonial homes for being barren or failing to give birth to a male- child

Widows who endure harmful widowhood practices and maltreated despicably

Women who sit under the umbrella come rain, come shine, selling pepper, roasting plantain and corn in order to put food on the table for their families and pay for children’s education

We see you

We feel your pains

We will fight for you

We raise our glasses to women whose voice and track records quake the earth and carry a tsunami within

We have them,

Don’t we?

Dora Akunyuli of blessed memory, Ngozi Okonjo-Iwuala, Amina Mohammed and a host of others

We raise our glasses to women who are passionate with what they do, especially Women-led NGOs

Na dem they shake the table, right now!

I salute them, especially Womanifesto, for initiating, organising and leading the protests against NASS in Abuja, Lagos and elsewhere

Kudos to their courage, tenacity and labour of love for humanity and their unrelenting demand for a better Nigeria where everybody matters regardless of gender.

We raise our glasses to women who dare, break and shatter the glass ceiling unapologetically

Nudging Us

Reassuring Us

To be anything we want

Everything we dream

We raise our glases to women who are competent and effective

Women who strive, push, fall but rise

We drink to stories untold

We drink to you, the woman beside you and everywoman alone

Cheers to us!🙌🏿

Cheers to Nigerian Women!!!🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿