A Toast to Nigerian women at the Ondo State #IWD2022 celebration held on March 10, 2022 at the Dome, Akure, Ondo State
Cheers to Nigerian Women
By Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu
(Spoken Words: an adaptation of #BlackShinesBrightest #GuinessIWD)
We are bold
No longer afraid to venture
As the House of Representatives rescinds its rejection of gender friendly bills
The adage “No venture no gain” holds true
We continue to break barriers
We dont need to slowdown
Like Indabosky
We move, sisters
We charge
Until we get #theconstitutionwomenwant
We are stars that occupy half of the universe
Deeply positioned
And cannot be moved
We have a portion on this planet earth
In equal proportion with the rest
Believe it or not
We raise a glass to everywoman that has a story to tell
Women who have dreams and aspirations but lack societal support
Just hang in there
Don’t give up
Women who have been silenced, sometimes silenced twice or may be forever
Young women, our daughters who experience sexual molestation at home, at work, at school even on the street but the society condones
Lacking in compassion, The community, the police,
They say, they conclude;
She is wearing spagetti
She brought it upon herself.
Women who experience spousal abuse, rape but helpless
Women who are scorned, chased out of their matrimonial homes for being barren or failing to give birth to a male- child
Widows who endure harmful widowhood practices and maltreated despicably
Women who sit under the umbrella come rain, come shine, selling pepper, roasting plantain and corn in order to put food on the table for their families and pay for children’s education
We see you
We feel your pains
We will fight for you
We raise our glasses to women whose voice and track records quake the earth and carry a tsunami within
We have them,
Don’t we?
Dora Akunyuli of blessed memory, Ngozi Okonjo-Iwuala, Amina Mohammed and a host of others
We raise our glasses to women who are passionate with what they do, especially Women-led NGOs
Na dem they shake the table, right now!
I salute them, especially Womanifesto, for initiating, organising and leading the protests against NASS in Abuja, Lagos and elsewhere
Kudos to their courage, tenacity and labour of love for humanity and their unrelenting demand for a better Nigeria where everybody matters regardless of gender.
We raise our glasses to women who dare, break and shatter the glass ceiling unapologetically
Nudging Us
Reassuring Us
To be anything we want
Everything we dream
We raise our glases to women who are competent and effective
Women who strive, push, fall but rise
We drink to stories untold
We drink to you, the woman beside you and everywoman alone
Cheers to us!🙌🏿
Cheers to Nigerian Women!!!🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿
