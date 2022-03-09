The wife of Gen. Olu Bajowa, Regent Oluyemi Bajowa has said that women in Nigeria will continue to come together and bring down prejudices and discriminations against women’s rights.

Princess Bajowa, the Regent of Ayeka in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, stated this in a statement on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 a day specifically set aside every calendar year to commemorate International Women’s Day

“We will not relent as we work together to end all disparities against women and break the biases against us.

“And we will continue to bring down all pillars of prejudices, discrimination and stereotyping against women and together we will win,” she stated.

The Regent commended all good and great women all over the world, saying that the struggle must be continuous until the victory was achieved.

She extended her appreciation to hardworking, inspiring, unrelenting, productive and nation building women on Awawa 94.1 FM Platforms, Okitipupa and indeed all the women in South Senatorial District of the state.

“You are the reason we have nations. You are the bedrock of every family and you are the great architects of every home,” she said.