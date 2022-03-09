In recognition of her sterling qualities and contributions as a brave and inspirational figure for Gender Equity in Nigeria, Hon. Omowunmi Olatunji yesterday, March 8th bagged an Award of Excellence as the Centre for Gender and Social Policy Studies, Obafemi Awolowo University marked 2022 International Women’s Day.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award at the African Centre of Excellence auditorium, venue of the grand event the Akure princess who ably represented by Mrs. Olayiwola Taiwo at the event with the theme: ” Gender Equality and Sustainable Development in Nigeria: Breaking the Bias” said the major problem women face is that they don’t support each other to elective position.

As a special guest, Hon. Omowunmi further underscored the need for women to support each other just as she advised them to join hand together to break the bias.

Describing Hon. Omowunmi as a giver beyond measure, Mrs. Olayiwola said before Hon. Omowunmi has a passion to put smiles on the faces of her people and to financially equip women most especially to become independent.

In a keynote delivered by the chairperson of the occasion, Prof. Morenike Oluwatoyin Ukpong, explored the reality of the Nigerian woman when it comes to gender inequality.

Some of the causes of gender inequality according to her include uneven access to education, lack of employment equality,job segregation, lack of legal protections and bodily autonomy.

Others include poor medical care, lack of religious freedom, lack of political representation, racism and limiting societal mindsets that values men that women, boys than girls.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede while congratulating all the awardee said it was well deserves stressing that the university does not give room for sexual harrassment and that the people should not be afraid of sending their daughters to the university

The highpoint of the event however was the presentation of award to Hon. Omowunmi Other awardees include Chief. (Mrs) Folasade Tinubu Ojo, Prof. Morenike coming Oluwatoyin Ukpong and others.

Other members on the Omowunmi’s entourage were Mrs. Ibironke Folasade, Mrs. Kehinde Omole, Princess Alade kere-Oku, Akinsola Ayo, Mr Kehinde Pst, Mr Seyi Ogedengbe e.t.c