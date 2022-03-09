Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has said Nigerian women are not second class citizens and should not be treated as such.

Mrs Akeredolu said this on Tuesday at the Lagos State House of Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State, during women’s peaceful protest against the 9th National Assembly’s rejection of pro-female gender bills, as part of the events marking the 2022 International Women’s Day.

Organised by the Purple Women Foundation in collaboration with the Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum, tagged “One Million Women March Against Gender Discrimination”, the women marched from the Lagos State Secretariat to the House of Assembly Complex, at Alausa, Ikeja.

Delivering goodwill message on behalf on Mrs Akeredolu, Senior Special Assistant on Research, Gender and Documentation, Temitope Daniyan, said “Women are not second class citizens and we must stop those tendencies that portray women in this mould. That is why we are encouraging women to go all out and support this noble cause.

“All we are asking for is a fair share of what belongs to us as Nigerians. We want a fair share of positions in government at the various levels. Women are not meant for the back seats any longer. We want to seat side by side with our male counterpart. We have equal rights as men and we should not be relegated to the background.”

Ondo State’s women had converged with other women’s groups on Tuesday, at the National Assembly’s Complex, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, and the Lagos State House of Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State, in the simultaneous protest held to show women’s dissatisfaction with the rejection of pro-female gender bills.

The bills in contention include: citizenship to the foreign-born husband of a Nigerian woman; women taking indigeneship of their husband’s state after 5 years of being together; allotment of 35% appointed positions for women; women having 35% affirmative action in party administration and leadership, and specific seats for women in the National Assembly.

Earlier, the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, while addressing the women, described the rejection of the gender bills as an indication of brazen discrimination against Nigerian women. She called on the National Assembly to reconsider the bills and approve.

“Our interpretation of what transpired at the National Assembly with regard to the pattern of voting at on March 1st, 2022, is that the progress of Nigerian women has been rejected. The proposed constitutional amendments were meant to end biases against women and ensure the minimization; if not total removal of barriers millions of women face on the basis of their gender,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Led by Mrs Daniyan, the groups in Ondo State’s contingent are Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials, FOWOSO, Aketi Women Group, Bemore Girls and Young Women in Politics.

Story by: Debo Akinbami