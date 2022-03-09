Press Statement

The Governing Council and Management of the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, have named the University’s Senate Building after the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, in recognition of his giant stride in the institution.

The Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution, Professor Akinbo Adesomoju made the announcement during the commissioning of some project at the University on Tuesday.

Governor Akeredolu Commissioned the Vice-Chancellor’s Lodge; Principal Officer’s Quarters; and some Privately Donated Buildings at the institution.

Governor Akeredolu had within the first hundred days in office, laid asphalt on the road of the University from the Main Gate into the heart of the campus after visible neglect for eight years by the previous administration.

The Governor also commissioned the University Library; University Auditorium; and the Administrative Building on the 13th August, 2020.

Under his administration, all programmes due for National Universities Commission’s accreditations have been accredited, even as the University has been enlisted as a beneficiary of TETFund for the first time since inception.

Governor Akeredolu, who expressed surprise at the gesture, described the development as a call to do more.

“This came as a surprise to me, but all the same, it will surely spur us to do more in our education sector. What we have done is for the good of the state. We will continue to do more so as to build a stronger institution for the coming generation. We thank the founder, late Dr. Olusegun Agagu,” he said.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

March 8, 2022.