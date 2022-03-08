The wife of the Ondo State governor, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, will on March 10, 2022 decorate Hon. Abiye Ademoyegun for her unflinching support to womanfolk in the society in the midst of Women’s Day celebration.

At this juncture, one would begin to imagine the kind of love our own Arabinrin has on Hon Abiye, the show of love and encomium is thick beyond Politics, somebody was asking to know if Hon Abiye is related to Imo state, another person was asking to know if Hon Abiye had ever worked in same organization with Arabirin.

All these questions arise because of undiluted love, interest and relationship between the duo, but Hon Abiye keep telling them that, the love is Godly and natural.

On this note, on behalf of Hon Abiye and entire citizens of Akoko, we hereby express our sincere appreciation to the first lady of our dear sunshine State for the recognition and love so far.

By Abiye Media Team.