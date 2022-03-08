Group Chief Executive Officer, McEnies Global Communications, Ms Omolaraeni Olaosebikan has felicitated with the women on the occasion of the annual International Women’s Day (IWD) marked every calendar year of March 8 across the globe.

The owner of the upwardly wholly company with vast expertise and competency in integrated marketing communications services called on women folk to break the bias against them and find their path even as she advised them to push for merit driven results in every areas of their endeavors.

Omolara, a woman with records of excellence in providing top-notch solutions to big and medium firms across all sectors and industry shared her perspectives in commemorating the 2022 International Women’s Day which has as its theme: “Time To Break The Bias”.

“It is very impressive to know that 2022 International Women’s Day comes in line with the global movement for women’s rights, equality, justice, poverty, sexual harassment, violence and discrimination against women and I must commend stakeholders for the well thought out theme for the year which is, Time To Break The Bias.

“It is my prayer and hope that this will be made actionable through the introduction of right legal frameworks, polices and robust legislation so that women will have their place of pride in the scheme of things.

“There are records to show that women have suffered many gender-related challenges therefore more efforts need to be put in place to break the jinx of gender inequality, intergenerational cycle of poverty, particularly for disadvantaged women and girl children etc. Women must also come together in once voice and change the narrative so that the society can be better for it and the time is now. Omolara said.

Speaking further the marketing communication consultant stated, “I jointly celebrate every strong woman out there including myself! You are stronger than you ever imagine, break the barriers and don’t give room for limitations, we are great and we shall fulfill our purpose and destiny, we are above discrimination and limitations.”