Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the wife of Ondo State governor, says that International Women’s Day is a time to celebrate women as heroes for standing unperturbed despite man-made challenges confronting them.

International Women’s Day, which is a day set aside all over the world to celebrate women’s social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu stated this on Tuesday in Akure during her speech on the celebration of women.

“On a day like this, apart from celebrating female champions in the various aspects of life, it is also appropriate to celebrate ourselves as heroes for standing tall despite the cultural and socioeconomic difficulties that we face on daily basis in this part of the world.

“That we carry on with unbroken spirit despite the many challenges is a loud testimony to the fact that women are a special breed,” she stated.

She said that it was true that the challenges wowen faced were many and tough and it appeared that women had developed a thick skin our troubles in many respects.

According to her, instead of continuing to suffer social, cultural and economic troubles in silence or giving up on the possibility of winning in the long run, ‘we must begin the process of breaking free from these man-made challenges that are delibrately designed to stop women from reaching comparable heights.’

The governor’s wife explained that process of freeing women from limitations must begin with individuals.

“In our own corners of the world, we must stand up for ourselves as women, speak up and support ourselves.

” While the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day -BreakThe Bias – encourages us to work towards liberating ourselves, to break the barrier of biases against women, we cannot afford to shy away from playing a role,” she advised.

She noted that women who enjoyed equal freedom as men in other parts of the world did not just sit by and lament.

“They did not get it by wishful thinking but by the courage of conviction and consistent struggle.

“It is no longer news that Nigeria’s National Assembly voted against the bills that are supposed to give more opportunities to women to participate in government and politics, another subtle way the men want to continue to dominate women.

” But the good news is that women are arising and taking the bull by the horns,” she said.

She challenged women to rise up, to raise our voices against all limiting traditions and clamour for a constitution that would be fair to all, particularly the womenfolk.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu noted that there was no better time for women to rise and raise collective voice than the moment,saying there was need to support the weak and always assist those who were weak emotionally or materially so that women could win together.

“It is in this light that we have remained committed to relieving our pregnant women with material support tagged “Solayo Kit” on yearly basis during the International Women’s Day so that these vulnerable women are not left to bear the harsh economic burden of the moment alone.

” Solayo Kit contains complete maternity delivery kit for the needy but expectant mothers and it is distributed annually to women across the 18 local government areas of our dear state.

“We have kept faith with this gesture since it began in 2018 and we will continue to do this as a constant reminder to our women that the Akeredolu-led administration takes seriously matters that affect women.

” Let us do likewise in our own little ways so that we can remain a strong and united whole. Let us help ourselves while holding hands as champions that we are,” she urged.