Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has charged Nigerian women to be ready to confront the man-made challenges that are

designed to stop women from reaching comparable heights.

The governor’s wife gave the charge in her address to women at Akure South local Government Secretariat, Akure, during the 2022 International Women’s Day.

In her words: “The challenges we face are many and tough and it appears that we have developed a thick skin for our troubles in many respects, however, instead of continuing to suffer these social, cultural and economic troubles in silence or giving up on the possibility of winning in the long run, we must begin the process of breaking free from these man-made challenges that are delibrately designed to stop women from reaching comparable heights.

“This process of freeing women from these limitations must begin with us as individuals. In our own corners of the world, we must stand up for ourselves as women, speak up and support ourselves. While the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day -BreakTheBias – encourages us to work towards liberating ourselves, to break the barrier of biases against women, we cannot afford to shy away from playing a role.”

Mrs Akeredolu who gave out “Solayo Kit” a complete maternity delivery kit to the needy but expectant mothers across the 18 local government areas in the state, said the Akeredolu-led administration takes seriously matters that affect women.

“As we celebrate this very important day, I challenge our women to rise up, to raise our voices against all limiting traditions and clamour for a constitution that is fair to all, particularly the womenfolk. There is no better time for women to rise and raise collective voice than now. While we do this, we need to remember ourselves that a chain is as strong as its weakest link, which underlines the need to support the weak among us. We need to always assist those who are weak emotionally or materially so that we can win together.

“We have remained committed to relieving our pregnant women with material support tagged “Solayo Kit” on yearly basis during the International Women’s Day so that these vulnerable women are not left to bear the harsh economic burden of the moment alone. We have kept faith with this gesture since it began in 2018 and we will continue to do this as a constant reminder to our women that the Akeredolu-led administration takes seriously matters that affect women,” the First Lady said.

The International Women’s Day is set aside by the United Nations to globally celebrate women’s social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

The First Lady urged women to sustain the strife, noting that the battle is winnable by courage of conviction and consistent struggle.

Her words: “Women who enjoy equal freedom as men in other parts of the world did not just sit by and lament. They did not get it by wishful thinking but by the courage of conviction and consistent struggle. It is no longer news that Nigeria’s National Assembly voted against the bills that are supposed to give more opportunities to women to participate in government and politics, another subtle way the men want to continue to dominate women. But the good news is that women are arising and taking the bull by the horns.”

Those present at the programme include the wife of Ondo State’s Deputy Governor, Mrs Esther Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr (Mrs) Adebunmi Osadahun, Chairman, Akure South Local Government, Hon Gbenga Olaniyi, and wife, Mrs Stella Olaniyi.

Story by Debo Akinbami