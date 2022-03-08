Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has congratulated the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

Governor Akeredolu saluted the Vice President for his commitment and dedication to national development and nation building.

The Governor described the Vice President as a friend and colleague with endearing qualities which have distinguished him as a sterling personality.

“Very unassuming, Vice President Osinbajo is a man of many parts. His wealth of experience in law and by extension in the service of the people, stand him out as a reservoir of knowledge.

“A legal luminary, Professor Osinbajo has deployed his versatility in law to the admiration of all, especially in the affairs of the nation. He is one Vice President who exhibits admirable values.” The Governor said.

While congratulating the Vice President, Governor Akeredolu prays for more of God’s exceeding grace and abundant blessings as he continues to play critical roles in nation building.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

March 8, 2022.