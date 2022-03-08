NIGERIA WOMEN REJECT NASS REJECTION OF THE GENDER BILLS

IWD2022 #TheConstitutionWomenWant #BreakTheConstitutionBias

BreakThePoliticalBias #NigerianWomenOccupyNASS

1st of March 2022 will go down in history as one of the saddest days for women of Nigeria. A day that men of the 9th National Assembly forced women to swallow the bitter pill of ‘irrelevance’ in public life. A day that gender exclusion was legalized with their votes against the five Constitutional Amendment Bills seeking to promote the political and socio-economic rights of women. These were Bills that were expected to safeguard democratic rights of women and young girls of Nigeria whilst increasing their participation and ensuring their dignity. It is clear that discrimination has become a policy of the 9th National Assembly despite Nigeria being signatory to global conventions, norms and standards against discrimination.

It is particularly painful that this devastating action of National Assembly men happened in a month where women are celebrated globally. The action of National Assembly men shows disdain for Women of Nigeria who make up at least 50% of the population of Nigeria 200 million people. In 2022, we do not expect to be dealing with this level of gender bias which has hindered equal and balance representation in governance. The effort to change this narrative and promote women’s representation through all five Gender Bills have now been rejected by the male-dominated 9th National Assembly, thereby, rejecting improved governance, quality education, good public health system and economic benefits that would have been brought on inclusion of more women.

We join all women in Nigeria and around the world to commemorate the International Women’s Day and specifically demand for:

More Appointive Positions for Women

Specific Seats for Women in the National and State Assemblies

Citizenship to the foreign-born husband of Nigerian Women

35% Affirmative Action in Party Administration and Leadership

Indigeneship for Women married outside their States of Origin

We the undersign say NO to gender inequity and say a loud YES to GENDER EQUITY AND REPRESENTATION. We demand as a matter of urgency for the National Assembly to reconsider and pass the Gender Bills. We enjoin all Nigeria Women to OCCUPY NASS on Tuesday March 8, 2022. The Voice of women will not cease, until equal representation is achieved.



Signed:

Initiative for Research, Innovation and Advocacy in Development

The Electoral Hub

Emerge Women

Gender Strategy Advancement International

Partners West Africa, Nigeria

Centre for Democracy and Development

Emma Ezeazu Centre for Good Governance and Accountability

African Youth Union Commission

100 Women Lobby Group – Abuja

League of Women Voters of Nigeria

Proactive Gender Initiatives

Pan African Women Forum for Grassroot Development

Women for Women Community

Nigeria Women Support Council

Network of Disabled Women

Society for Women Mentoring and Advancement

Bemore Empowered Foundation

Womanifesto