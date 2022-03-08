NIGERIA WOMEN REJECT NASS REJECTION OF THE GENDER BILLS
IWD2022 #TheConstitutionWomenWant #BreakTheConstitutionBias
BreakThePoliticalBias #NigerianWomenOccupyNASS
1st of March 2022 will go down in history as one of the saddest days for women of Nigeria. A day that men of the 9th National Assembly forced women to swallow the bitter pill of ‘irrelevance’ in public life. A day that gender exclusion was legalized with their votes against the five Constitutional Amendment Bills seeking to promote the political and socio-economic rights of women. These were Bills that were expected to safeguard democratic rights of women and young girls of Nigeria whilst increasing their participation and ensuring their dignity. It is clear that discrimination has become a policy of the 9th National Assembly despite Nigeria being signatory to global conventions, norms and standards against discrimination.
It is particularly painful that this devastating action of National Assembly men happened in a month where women are celebrated globally. The action of National Assembly men shows disdain for Women of Nigeria who make up at least 50% of the population of Nigeria 200 million people. In 2022, we do not expect to be dealing with this level of gender bias which has hindered equal and balance representation in governance. The effort to change this narrative and promote women’s representation through all five Gender Bills have now been rejected by the male-dominated 9th National Assembly, thereby, rejecting improved governance, quality education, good public health system and economic benefits that would have been brought on inclusion of more women.
We join all women in Nigeria and around the world to commemorate the International Women’s Day and specifically demand for:
More Appointive Positions for Women
Specific Seats for Women in the National and State Assemblies
Citizenship to the foreign-born husband of Nigerian Women
35% Affirmative Action in Party Administration and Leadership
Indigeneship for Women married outside their States of Origin
We the undersign say NO to gender inequity and say a loud YES to GENDER EQUITY AND REPRESENTATION. We demand as a matter of urgency for the National Assembly to reconsider and pass the Gender Bills. We enjoin all Nigeria Women to OCCUPY NASS on Tuesday March 8, 2022. The Voice of women will not cease, until equal representation is achieved.
Signed:
Initiative for Research, Innovation and Advocacy in Development
The Electoral Hub
Emerge Women
Gender Strategy Advancement International
Partners West Africa, Nigeria
Centre for Democracy and Development
Emma Ezeazu Centre for Good Governance and Accountability
African Youth Union Commission
100 Women Lobby Group – Abuja
League of Women Voters of Nigeria
Proactive Gender Initiatives
Pan African Women Forum for Grassroot Development
Women for Women Community
Nigeria Women Support Council
Network of Disabled Women
Society for Women Mentoring and Advancement
Bemore Empowered Foundation
Womanifesto
