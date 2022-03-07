Press Statement

The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN has expressed optimism that the new Olubadan-elect, HRM (Dr.) Lekan Balogun’s reign as Monarch of the old Western Region’s capital will usher in unprecedented turnaround in the city.

The ascendancy of this enigma, with whom an enviable personal relationship had been established decades ago, exudes passion and dispalys an impeccable character of compassion. His shrewd comportment is legendary.

“Egbon” as he is fondly called, HRM Balogun’s personality combines an immeasurably deep mien of commitment, strong ideological bend who wields untainted intellectual enablements. He is a great and indeed, the most desirable ideological tool for the development of Ibadan City.

No doubt, for the new Monarch, Ibadan, as he has always shown, shall be his first priority and Yorubaland in general, shall remain his primary focus in terms of development. Our cherished capital of the old Western Region could not have been luckier.

As he mounts the saddle, the throne of his forebearers, the new Olubadan-elect deserves all the support required of every Ibadan indigene, resident and the wider Yoruba Nation. Our prayers must be ceaseless as we thank God for the immense Grace for this moment of honour and joy as a people.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

March 7, 2022.