The Strategic Solutions LLC, a Non Governmental Organisation ( NGO) based in the United States of America has empowered women in Ondo State from various strata on entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the empowerment venue at the Royal Bird Hotel, Alagbaka, Akure, Miss Nancy Taiye Aragbaye, the Founder of the NGO, noted that the programme was about how women in business should prioritize solving problems in their businesses rather than chasing money.

Aragbaye noted that “when your business becomes a solution to a problem, money is inevitable.”

The programme was in collaboration with the Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency.

She explained that the seminar would enable women in business to build

sustainable businesses that could combat the current unemployment crisis in Nigeria.

According to her, the programme would equip women with tools and strategies to train their minds for business success and push women to re-imagine their vision and think beyond their current circumstances.

“This seminar will identify and break mental barriers currently holding women from optimizing their businesses and develop women’s level of systems thinking for economic empowerment

” The participants here today will be able to do more for themselves and be the change needed within their respective communities,” she stated.

Aragbaye added that the partnership

between the Ondo State Government and the NGO was a model for other organisations because of positive impacts that the programme would bring to the society at large.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu, who gave the closing

address, harped on the importance of women working together to brith the desire change they

wished to see.

Speaking to newsmen after the programme, one of the participants, Mrs Oluwakemi Balogun, noted that she had abandoned her goal of starting an audit and accounting consulting firm because of some challenges, saying that she had been motivated by the seminar to go back to research and focus on her vision.

In her response, Mrs Stella Ikeokun Nathaniel, another participant, promised to start echoing “I AM CHANGE”,. saying that the seminar offered her an opportunity to re-appraise herself and become a better person, adding that that was the only way she could positively impact others.

“I am now a changed person because my orientation has changed towards my business.

” I now understand that money is not really a barrier to success but my mindset. I will now focus on

myself because I AM CHANGE,” she promised.