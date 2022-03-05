It was a moment of celebration, jubilation and reunion for many especially the family members, friends ,political associates and teeming supporters of the highly cerebral and progressive minded, Canada-based philanthropist, refined democrat and astute politician, Dr. Abiola Oshodi in Owo, the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State when he was warmly received and welcomed back home by a mammoth crowd who have been longing to meet with him and thank him as well as to identify with him and support his political aspiration been a lover of the people as a community leader and human capacity builder .

The occasion was indeed a glaring testament of his acceptability by the people and a cursory testimony of the celebration of a great man and an icon of hope.

The good people of the ancient town and his political associates across Owo /Ose Federal Constituency trooped out in their large number to give Dr. Abiola Oshodi a befitting welcome back home with fervent prayers and best wishes from both old and young.

Dr. Abiola Oshodi, the CEO of Triple A&T Farm and one of the leading aspirants for the coveted seat of House of Representatives Owo/Ose Federal Constituency is a man with unblemished track records of service who has devoted his resources and effort to the development of Owo/Ose Local Government in various ways aside the regular bursaries disbursed to students of tertiary institutions and his talent identification and development among secondary school students in the Constituency.

The people have indeed spoken with their open support for Dr. Abiola Oshodi and they have also pledged to speak through the ballots, God wiling come 2023 during the general polls when the political gladiator would have won the primary and fly the party’s flag.

The love shown by the good people of Owo during the event was historic and will not be forgotten in a jiffy as it will go down in history as the expression of gratitude for all the philanthropic gestures the iconic democrat and highly innovative technocrat with cosmopolitan experience and exposure has done for his people over the years.

The support shown by the people was unprecedented and it spoke loud of why Abiola Oshodi candidacy is ordained by Almighty God.

Abiola Oshodi’s achievements in Owo/Ose Federal Constituency must be complimented and compensated with the office of MHR so as to actualize the collective growth that the constituency truly deserves at all time. With Dr. Abiola Oshodi on the ballot we congratulate in advance the entire All Progressive Congress (APC) for winning election before the D-Day as the name apart from been a household one in the Federal Constituency, Abiola is indeed a sellable personality capable of winning elections at anytime .

While speaking to newsmen, Comr Aliyu Hussein Taye who spoke on behalf of Abiola Oshodi Campaign Organization, emphatically declared, ” Abiola Oshodi candidacy has redefined progressive politics and will redirect the hope of a common man on the street in public office apart from the fact that it will also give the people the belief that the anticipated good governance and an ideal representation which will bring federal presence into our constituency.

Dr. Abiola Oshodi while speaking to journalists was extremely happy with the massive support and love received from his kinsmen and supporters. ” I’m a tested and trusted individual as a leader of people. You know me and my antecedents. This massive support has shown me nothing but to continue to consolidate on the gains of our philanthropic gestures and responsive leadership. I treasure this understanding greatly and will never let you down with your open support. This is my bond with you.”, he said. ” My name is now a slogan across the nooks and crannies of the federal constituency. If my name is on the ballot, I assure you all that election shall be a free ride for the All Progressive Congress (APC).” He therefore pleaded for more support and canvas for winning votes during the party primary and for support for his party while also appreciating Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for honouring our highly revered Kabiyesi ,The Olowo of Owo ,and other Royal Fathers in the kingdom with the courtesy call .

The Abiola Oshodi Campaign Organization congratulates the Olowo of Owo ,HIM,Oba Ajibade Gbadegesi Ogunoye (III) , our Royal Fathers and the entire good people of Owo LGA and the entire APC family in Owo/Ose Federal Constituency on the success of the courtesy visit of our national Leader and incoming President to Owo in his campaign tour to intimate all the traditional rulers in the entire Yoruba nation.

Surely and sincerely , Abiola Oshodi is the best and the best will give us the best…

Oshodi de

Irewolede

Abiola Oshodi Campaign Organization ( ABOCO)