Despite diverse restriction and stigmatization that portray women as traditional housemakers whose potentials are limited and unreliable, nature had generously bestowed on womanhood an indispensable role in the society.

This is the frank opinion of the Secretary to Ondo State Government , Princess Oladunni Odu about the gender sensitive participatory responsibilities of women in the society , which she noted cannot be undermined.

Princess Odu gave this indication in her speech at the women empowerment seminar titled ” I am change” organised by the office of the Special Adviser on Gender and Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency, which held in Akure, the Ondo State capital. Princess Odu maintained that regardless of the restrictions imposed on women , notable influential women like Mrs. Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, Folorunsho Alakija, Flora Nwapa, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Margaret Ekpo, Folake Solanke, Dora Akunyili , Mo Abudu have continued to break the glass ceiling , noting that their achievements as huge and commendable as they are, they are insignia compared to what women can achieve irrespective of divergent obstacles.

She maintained that women in all sectors of the economy have influenced powerful policy makers for the betterment and over all development of the society which had in turn ensured stability , development , improved livelihood and better ways of life.

Princess Odu, a barrister of repute , seasoned technocrat and a leading light of women emancipation in politics praised Governor Akeredolu’s recognition of the pivotal role of women in the society and his support for Ondo State women in all their undertaking. ” Mr. Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, in recognition of the pivotal role played by women in our society has not relented in supporting Ondo State women in all their undertaking .

” Mr. Governor understands the value and worth of women and therefore upholds equity and fairness in dealing with the feminine gender, ” the SSG added.

She enthused that Governor Akeredolu is making efforts to implement the provision of the 1995 Beijing conference which among other things canvassed advancement for women equality with men in law and in practice. She called on government stakeholders and policy makers across the country to follow the enviable foot steps of Governor Akeredolu in the area of women emancipation and creating of active participatory roles for women in politics.

While counselling the women folk, Princess Odu charged them to collectively work to rejuvenate the dignity and hope of the women , stressing that women renewing their dignity and exhibiting their core values are in tandem with the theme of the programme ‘ I am change ‘

She said the theme of the programme is a Clarion call to all women to be awake and make meaningful impact in the society , adding that women must serve as symbol of honesty , objectivity , hard work, diligence and love.

expatriating further , the Ondo State SSG said, ” an example of the complimentary role of women in the society is what we currently experience in Ondo State ; the wife of our Governor , Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu , Ada Owere 1, is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring women benefit from the gains of good governance . It feels good to note that we have the home grown Bemore initiative responsible for discovering and developing talents in our Girl- child.

” Bemore has trained over 4000 girls and turned them to an army of technology and our girls have been trained in other arts like shoe making, jewelry , ICT , solar power and more.

” Fowoso has also continued to empower over 4000 women as well while the SOLAYO programme specifically designed for expectant mothers is also novel and unique, ” Princess Oladunni Odu concluded.

In his address , the Special Adviser to Governor Akeredolu on Gender, Hon. Olamide Falana noted that it is important to convince policy makers in Nigeria that women have starling potentials that can be deployed in all spheres of human endeavour and can actively contribute positively to development in the diverse sectors of the economy .

Hon. Falana assured that the seminar is a continuum as this is the first in the series of programmes lined up to train women on how to evolve to be the change and lead the change in the society.