Steve Ovirih

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, All Progressives Congress, APC National Leader has saluted the sagacity of the royal fathers in Ondo South Senatorial District , describing them as worthy custodians of Yoruba traditional values.

Tinubu said he deemed it fit to visit them in their zone because first and foremost they are the royal fathers whose leadership as traditional role models count in their respective towns and kingdoms as well as the fact that they are monarchs who are closest to their people in the grassroots.

The former Lagos Governor, who has ensured that positive and progressive minded politicians and administrators of like minds governed Lagos as his successors told the Ondo South monarchs that he had come to solicit their regal and royal support in his bid to become the President of Nigeria in 2023.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu expressed his desire to contest for the Presidency at a town hall meeting with the monarchs at The Royal Bay Event Center in Okitipupa, Ondo South Senatorial District on Friday, the 4th March.

The hall was filled to the brim with Ondo South Monarchs and All Progressives Congress stakeholders across the zone.

“I am delighted to be in your midst today our revered royal fathers. You are the custodians of tradition and culture in your respective communities and as fathers to all of us, I have come to tell you about my political ambition to vie for the Presidency in 2023.

“I am not only going to count on your support but your prayers. You are closest to the people in the grassroots , thus I count it honourable and worthy to present myself to you first as your son and then as an aspirant of APC in the coming election,” Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said.

Responding on behalf of the monarchs, the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr. Frederick Akinruntan thanked Asiwaju Tinubu for his confidence in the traditional institution in Yoruba land. He assured the APC leader that the Ondo South Obas will support and work with him to achieve his political desire in the 2023 General election.

Prominent royal fathers at the event were HIM Oba Frederick Akinruntan,His perial Majesty, Oba George Babatunde Faduyile, The Abodi of Ikale land, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Prof . Sunday Amuseghan, the Kalasuwe of Apoi, His Royal Highness, Oba Michael Obatuga Adetoye, the host royal father and Jegun of Idepe Okitipupa, His Royal Majesty, Oba Gbadebo Bajowa, the Rebuja Of Ossoro and many others.