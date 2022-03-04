It was good tidings for the local security operatives in Ikaleland as Ikale Security Observer (ISO) an organisation formed by Ikales in The Disapora to cater to the welfare and security demands of the people at home presented the local security outfits with logistics to support their operations.

Among the local security structures who benefitted from the largess are Professional hunters association, Ikale, the vigilante group, Agbekoya and others.

Senior personnel of the Nigeria Police from Okitipupa Area Command were led to the event by the Okitipupa Area Commander, DSP Saliu Sallau.

The Multi Purpose Hall of Methodist High School, Okitipupa venue of the event was filled to the brim with different operatives who were on ground to attend the ISO summit and benefit from the organisation’s security patronage.

The Director General of ISO, Chief Dayo Ayebo who was present at the event thanked members of Ikale Security Observer (ISO), all of them Ikales leaving abroad, for their financial contribution which has made it possible for the procurement of logistics to be distributed to the members of the local security outfits.

Chief Dayo Ayebo

He advised the security outfits which are on ground to use the gadgets provided by ISO according to the purpose for which they were procured, stressing that the organisation decided to make the provision for the walkie – talkies, the whistles and jackets as their own way of providing incentives for the local outfits working to provide security for Ikale people.

The Area Commander Okitipupa, DSP Saliu equally thanked the ISO members for their interest to the security of their people from their far away places of sojourn abroad. He advised the local hunters and the vigilantes to adhere strictly to their rules of engagement and not to take laws into their hands.

A major highlight of the event was the training on the use of the walkie talkies which was anchored by SP Wole Ogodo and he activated a practical example of how the communication gadget walks.

The Security materials which were provided for the local security personnel were over 100 walkie talkies, whistles and uniformed jackets.

Earlier, the Director General of Ikale Security Observer who doubles as the President of Ikale World Congress (IWC), Chief Ayebo had led royal fathers to the Magistrate court Okitipupa burnt by EndSars protesters which is being renovated by IWC.

He noted in the course of the inspection that sons and daughters of Ikale overseas under the IWC contributed money to work on the renovation of the court complex so that locals with court cases will not have the challenge of their cases being held till God knows when.

Watch Video

In his reaction on behalf of Ikale Obas, The Rebuja of Osooro thanked IWC members for their interest in their Homeland.

Aare Dr. Salewa Olafioye sent in his speech to the audience at the event.

His full speech is below.

Dr Salewa Olafioye, Former United Nations Diplomat

The Chairman’s Remark

at the 2nd Ikale Security summit held

at Methodist High school, Okitipupa on

March 3rd, 2022.

It is my great honour and privilege to welcome all of you to the Ikale Security observer ( ISO) event.

On behalf of Ikales in The Diaspora & the indigenous organisations, I extend our appreciation to you all for

the effort you are putting into making our community safe .

We pray God Almighty will continue to protect your family and you all with the same zeal and zest with which you are committed to protecting Ikale land and. Nigeria

As the Chairman and President of the Ikale security observer in representing Ikale sons and daughters in Europe , Canada, London and United States of America, and our Ikale people in Nigeria who are physically present I bring greetings to you especially from The Disapora.

We have been asked to deliver these security materials : Walkie talkies , Whistles and Jacket as well as this little token of appreciation to help you strengthen your logistics as para security outfit.

We recognize the efforts of the Nigeria Police , Amotekun corps, Vigilantes and the Hunter association in their bid to keep the entire Ikale and the Nigeria Nation safe and secure from Marauders, armed herders and other security threats.

We appreciate your joint efforts and we can’t thank you enough.

The job of security and securing towns making up Ikaleland belongs to all the security outfit; be that as it may, it also requires the cooperation of every resident of Ikaleland to make sure that strange faces and inappropriate movements are reported promptly to the security agencies.

The Ikale Security observer is here today to thank all the members of these different security units and outfits for your steadfastness and to remind you that more security awareness is still requested from you.

The Ikale security observer is not a security agency but a supporter

I want to stress a point of caution here that the Hunters Association and the vigilantes should not compete with the Police or the Amotekun corps, should foster a good mutual working relationship with them so that all hands can be on deck to protect our land and provide adequate security for all.

Your sons and daughters, your brothers and sisters and all your relatives abroad who are particular about the state of security in the homestead have asksed us to thank you for the job you are doing.

I also want to thanks the executives of. Ikale security observer and the membership in world for there generous donation and the love of motherland

Once again, we thank you for supporting our efforts .

God bless you.

Aare (Dr.). Salewa Olafioye.

Chairman Ikale Security Observer ( ISO)

Former. United. Nations. Diplomat