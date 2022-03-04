The Ondo State Government is repositioning the education sector in the state to ensure quality education delivery to all residents of the state irrespective of their ethnic, religion, social or economic background.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olufemi Agagu, FNIVS, stated this while addressing guests and participants at a capacity building programme organized for private school owners in the state.

The training programme, tagged; Quality Assurance in Private Schools: School Development Plan (SDP) Framework, was organized by the Inspectorate and Quality Assurance Department of the ministry to reintroduce private school owners to the best Quality Assurance Practices in the 21st century.

The Commissioner noted that Ondo State has been in the forefront among its peers in the area of human capital development, and this has culminated in the brilliant performances of its students both at National and International competitions.

He said government has been working round the clock to improve the quality of education being provided for students in all institutions in the state, adding that the ministry is leveraging on the training to present to private school owners the principles and ideals that underpin Quality Assurance framework.

Mr Agagu maintained that the training was to encourage Private Schools Owners to key into the global best practices of the 21st century and also seek to address indentified areas for improvement and uphold the areas of strength in the system.

The Commissioner assured private school owners that the State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology would always come to their aid in ensuring that Quality Assurance strategies are effectively domesticated in all private schools across the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Mrs Lola Amuda while nothing that the standard and prospect of any nation are measured by the overall effectiveness of both public and private Educational institutions, urged private school owners in the state to strictly comply with government guidlines and education policies.

The Permanent Secretary said government is determined to ensure that requird commitment and attention are given to excellent academic standard and expressed optimism that participants would develop new ideas and improve on their strategies for the optimal performance of their respective schools.

The training programme is being carried out at seven centres across the three Senatorial Districts of the state.

Olaoluwa Meshack

DDI/Head, Media & Info.

03/03/2022