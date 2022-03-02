In a bid to achieve Efficient Service Delivery and Digital Revolution in the State Civil Service, the Head of Service launched the digitization of Extant Circulars to enhance the productivity and efficiency of Officers on their job.

The Head of Service, Pastor Adeniran Adeyemo, mni, while launching the programme in his office, noted that Digitisation of Extant Circulars would help the Civil Service make adequate and robust contributions to the success of the present administration as well as avoid loss of vital circulars in transit.

Pastor Adeyemo added that with the new development, Civil Servants would easily access circulars and be updated with the current position of the rules and regulations on certain matters as contained in extant circulars especially for Officers who are directly involved in evaluation of personnel, financial and other procedural matters.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Administrative Secretary of the Department of Public Service Reform and Development (DPSRD), Mr Adewale Omomowo opined that the initiative was in line with the digital revolution objective of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s REDEEMED Agenda and the directive of the Head of Service to develop a web-portal where all Extant Circulars could be accessed by all Public Servants in the State.

Mr Omomowo highlighted some of the benefits of the new portal (www.ondocirculars.org) to include among others: dissemination of information to a wider spectrum of the civil service, digital archival of rules and regulations and decentralization of access to information.

To access the website, log on to www.ondocirculars.org

Williams Oni

Director Media

Office of the HoS.