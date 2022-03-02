The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, has approved the appointment of the Party’s Zoning Committee for the forthcoming National Convention as follows:

Governor of Kwara State, H.E. AbdulRahaman AbdulRazak – Chairman Deputy President of the Senate, H.E. Ovie Omo-Agege – Deputy Chairman Prof. Etim Nyong – Member Dr. MB Shehu – Member Comrade Mustapha Salihu – Member Sen. Teslim Folarin – Member Alh. Sadeeq Sule-Iko Sami – Member Deputy Governor of Anambra State, H.E. Nkem Okeke – Secretary

The Committee is expected to submit its report on Monday 7th March, 2022.

SIGNED:

Sen. John James Akpanudodehe Ph.D

National Secretary

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee

2nd March, 2022