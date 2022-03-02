Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazak Heads 8-Member APC Zoning Committee
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, has approved the appointment of the Party’s Zoning Committee for the forthcoming National Convention as follows:
- Governor of Kwara State, H.E. AbdulRahaman AbdulRazak – Chairman
- Deputy President of the Senate, H.E. Ovie Omo-Agege – Deputy Chairman
- Prof. Etim Nyong – Member
- Dr. MB Shehu – Member
- Comrade Mustapha Salihu – Member
- Sen. Teslim Folarin – Member
- Alh. Sadeeq Sule-Iko Sami – Member
- Deputy Governor of Anambra State, H.E. Nkem Okeke – Secretary
The Committee is expected to submit its report on Monday 7th March, 2022.
SIGNED:
Sen. John James Akpanudodehe Ph.D
National Secretary
Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee
2nd March, 2022
