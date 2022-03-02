Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, has inaugurated Ondo State Forest Management Committee.

The Secretary to the State Government, ( SSG), while performing the ceremony on behalf of the Governor in her office stated that agriculture remains one of the major contributions to the State internally generated revenue and serves as means of livelihood to many people in the state as it also assists in no small measures in alleviating their sufferings.

According to Princess Odu, agriculture which is the biggest employer of labour in Africa has continued to provide employment opportunity for the teeming populace and at the same time serving as an agent of sustainable growth in the nation.

She stated that the Akeredolu led administration has not relented in empowering and providing needed supports for the farmers in the State , noting that the State has distributed millions of naira to Ondo State Farmers for development of agriculture, provided seedlings, agricultural inputs and other farming necessities as well as encouraging youths to engage in farming.

” Mr Governor has also assisted in the presentation and protection of state forest reserves by ensuring criminal herders and miscreants vacate Ondo State Forest in order to make it a park of economic and valuable resources for the state ,” Princess Oladunni Odu said.

The SSG who charged the committee to be diligent, skillful, honest and pragmatic in their approach to changing the narrative of forestry business in the state added that Akeredolu’s desire to develop the State Forest Action Programme by entirely reviewing and analyzing relevant forest related policies led to the constitution of the committee.

Responding, the Chairman of the Committee, Mr Olayato Aribo, Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, thanked the State Governor for reposing confidence in them. Aribo noted that all the terms of reference related to the assignment will be implemented to the letter.

Other members of the the Committee are Honourable Commissioner for Energy, Mining and Mineral Resources, Engr. Razak Obe, Hon. Commissioner for Infrastructure, Land and Housing, Engr. Raimi Aminu, Special Adviser on Environment, Mr. Oyeniyi Oseni, Special Adviser on Regional Integration and Diaspora Relations, Dr. Victor Adegbole, Senior Special Assistant on Agricbusiness, Pastor Akin Olotu while Director- General Project Performance and Implementation Monitoring Unit, Mr. Babajide Akeredolu is to serve as the Secretary of the Committee.