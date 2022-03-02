• As Partnership for Care begins operation

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has been described as a First Lady who is resourceful and not cosmetic, one whose initiatives have taken a lot of burden off the state government.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Bunmi Oshadahun, made the remark on Tuesday at the inauguration of Partnership For Care of Ondo Children’s Homes, held at Rotunda Hall, Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

Oshadahun said, “Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has done so much for women and children in the state. With her, Ondo State has moved from having a cosmetic First Lady to a resourceful one.

I have said it for the umpteenth time that she deserves to be celebrated for her good initiatives that have taken a lot of burden off the government of Ondo State.”

The Partnership for Care, whose members were drawn from public and private backgrounds was inaugurated with a charge to, among other things, care for the plight of vulnerable children in Ondo State, raise funds for managing children’s homes in the state.

While addressing the newly inaugurated body, the First Lady appreciated the members of the team for accepting to serve. She, however, emphasised the fact that there is no monetary gain attached to the assignment, noting that it is a labour of love in the interest of Ondo State.

“In her words, “I appreciate you all for accepting to serve. The service we set out to render is for the good of Ondo State, especially our children. As you all know that we now have an epidemic of rape, of abuse of children and all sorts. When these things happen, we merely scream and shout, but the victim, more often than not, does not get any support or assistance whatsoever.

“It is unusual to have citizens come out to show concern or provide succor for these victims. The government’s ministry that is expected to attend to these problems and provide solutions, like shelter for these vulnerable children and women, is the Ministry of Women Affairs. But you would agree with me that it is increasingly becoming tough. To provide for such services, it requires fund, and the funds are grossly inadequate. This is the main reason that led to this idea of forming partnership so that we can come together and do something.”

Speaking on the problems facing children’s homes in the state, Mrs Akeredolu expressed hope that by putting heads together and attending to the little things that matter, the team can find lasting solutions to the them.

According to the First Lady, “If we put our heads together, we can find lasting solutions to these problems. Most of the time, the government looks at big things and inadvertently overlook little things that also matter. If we can do this, it would take some burden off the government, the reason I had reached out to individuals who I believe are willing to sacrifice their time and resources to join me and let us fix this problem.

“There is the problem of space, there is also the problem of government not releasing fund, lack of trained personnel, among other challenges. We need to fix the children’s homes in the state, those owned by government and those that are privately owned. We need to manage this partnership in a way that will make it sustainable and outlive the present administration.”

The Publicity Secretary of the Partnership for Care, Mr Fasipe Oluyemi, said it is a good thing that Ondo State now has a platform that seeks to improve on the welfare of children. He implored members of the public to see the need to care for the vulnerable children as a collective effort.

Fasipe said, “This is a good initiative which requires that we cater for the vulnerable children in the state and make life better for them, leveraging on individual contacts, potential and abilities. It is a good thing that we now have a platform that seeks to improve on the welfare of children in Ondo State unlike in the past when vulnerable children are left to suffer abuse and deprivation.

“The public should see this as a collective effort. They should see the formation of the board as an avenue to give support to these children who have no parents to care for them. The public should give necessary support to the team so that, together, we can make life better for the vulnerable children in the state. I believe that the First Lady deserves laudation for the beautiful initiative.”

As part of its initial activities, members of Partnership for Care visited the children’s home at Oba-Ile, Akure, for first hand assessment of the facility and to determine what there is to fix therein.

Chaired by the Wife of Governor, other members of the Partnership for Care include the wife of Deputy Governor, Mrs Esther Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa (Deputy Chairperson), Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Bunmi Oshadahun (Member), Mrs Dora Aroloye (Welfare Director), Mr Gbenga Adetunji (Secretary), Mrs Toyin Oni- (Treasurer) and Mr Fasipe Oluyemi (Publicity Secretary).

Other members are Olori Adejumoke Adeleye, Commissioner for Energy, Engr Razaq Obe, Permanent Secretary, OSPHCDA, Dr Francis Adegoke Akanbiemu,

Mr Matthew Oyerinmade, Barr Abiye Ademoyegun and Shade Arise – representing persons living with disability.

Story by Debo Akinbami