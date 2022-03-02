Press Statement

The Sun Set So Soon – Ondo Govt Mourns Sola Ilesanmi

The Ondo State Government received with a heavy heart, the devastating news of the sudden demise of Sola Ilesanmi, a former staff of the state-owned Television Station, OSRC.

Sola was an enterprising and resourceful young man whose passion for Journalism was immeasurable. His quest to seek news stories in most unusual sniff-moves was evidently legendary and undoubtedly impactful for the period he served in OSRC even as an Award-winning Journalist.

An indigene of Owo, Sola was a talented young man and one of the state’s brightest. He was a promising Broadcast Journalist with clear vision and purpose. He will be sorely missed.

The State Government commiserates with the immediate family of the deceased, particularly his young wife, family, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Ondo State Council, friends and colleagues.

May the Good Lord grant him eternal rest and grant the family, friends and acquaintances he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Signed:

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Ondo State.

March 1, 2022.