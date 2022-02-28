The Ondo State Committee on Drug Control on Sunday in Akure, sensitised Christians on dangers inherent of drug abuse.

The programme, sponsored by the state Ministry of Health, was aimed at disabusing minds of all and sundry from intake of drugs without being prescribed by medical personnel.

The churches visited were: Saint Louis Catholic Church, Akure and the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Province 9 Victory Sanctuary.

Dr Sunday Sajo, a psychiatric consultant, who spoke to the churches said that drug abuse was on the alarming rate of increase in the country,hence the need for parents, guardians and religious leaders to join the government to fight the menace.

Sajo described drug abuse as an act of using drugs without being prescribed by medical doctor, noting that a large percentage of youths had been addicted to narcotics and drug abuse.

He attributed sporadic increase of criminalities in the society to drug abuse, saying as Christians, parents should monitor their children closely and caution them appropriately if caught with acts of abusing drug.

According to him, anybody that abuses drug will not function optimally.

The psychiatric consultant added that many goals and dreams had been shattered while many destinies had been battered.

Addressing the children and teenagers in the churches, Sajo asked them to stop taking stimulants or enhancer, saying such substances could affect their brains that were still developing.

” Any assault to developing brain can affect its development and will not allow it being used optimally.

” Don’t put pressure on your brains and livers. Never use drugs that can make your brain and hearts to get overworked.

” The glory of youths is their strength and that strength is your health,don’t damage it,” he said.

He stated that study showed that people that abused drugs were more aggressive and criminally-inclined.

Earlier Mr Gbenga Lasekan, the Director of Pharmaceutical Services of the Ondo State Ministry of Health, urged youths to manage their time appropriately.

Lasekan, a pharmacist, said that the slogan for the committee is : “Put it Out before It Puts you Out.

He asked the youths to always ask questions from their parents and guardians so that they would not be lured into wrong doings.

Earlier, Mrs Yetunde Jeyifous, Assistant Commander of Narcotics, Drug Demand Reduction Unit, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ondo State Command, tasked parents to always have a keen look at their children and their activities.

Jeyifous also enjoined parents to teach their children how to say no to food and drinks being offered to them outside their homes or by strangers.

She asked the teenagers and youths to define their limit with their friends and so-called guardians.

She advised them to get engaged in skilful and creative activities.