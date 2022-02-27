Emmanuel Ayodele Ajibulu, a Nigerian journalist/publisher, social media influencer, infoprenuer, and communication consultant on Thursday February 24, 2022 celebrated his birthday in Lagos.

He is the CEO and publisher of veracitydesk.com.ng, an online magazine that has given publicity to people from all over the world, mainly in Africa.

He is also known for writing inspiring feature articles that cover various interests. His articles are praised for highlighting issues in Nigeria, as well as discussing popular topics, current events and notable people, sometimes in a polemic but constructive style.

He is a graduate of Mass Communication in print journalism at the UNILAG with relevant training and courses in use of social media at the Rowan University, [South Jersey] United States.