The APC caucus in the Ondo State House of Assembly has congratulated Mr. Governor-Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN and the State Chairman of APC,Engr. Ade. Adetimehin and Akure APC Leaders on the success recorded in the just concluded bye election in Akure North/Akure South federal constituency in favour Lawson Alade the All Progressives Congress candidate.

The seat became vacant following the death of the former occupant, Ifedayo Omolafe, last year.

In a bye election to fill the vacant seat on Saturday, the APC candidate, Lawson Alade defeated his major opponent, Barrister Adu of the PDP in a keenly contested election.

While congratulating the APC candidate Lawson Alade on his victory, Speaker of the House, Rt. Honourable Prophet Oleyelogun Bamidele David said it was an acknowledgement of the acceptability of APC in Ondo State.

Oleyelogun observed that the victory was a testimony of the brilliant performance of APC Government led by Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN in Ondo State.

The Speaker enjoined the winner of the House of Representatives election, Lawson Alade, not to disappoint the electorate that voted him into office.

While equally congratulating the APC leadership across the state for their overwhelming support which culminated in Saturday’s victory, Oleyelogun pledged readiness of Members of the House of Assembly to work with stakeholders in order to bring democracy dividends to the people of Ondo State.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Spokesperson Ondo State House Of Assembly.

March 27th, 2022.