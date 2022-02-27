Hon, Dr Abiola Oshodi The Incoming Member House of Representatives, for the good people of Owo/Ose Federal Constituency has sent congratulatory message to Otunba Lawson-Alade Mayokun, MHR-elect of Akure North and South Federal Constituency.

In a message released by his Media and Publicity team, Hon Dr Abiola Oshodi congratulates the new Member of the House of Representatives and urged him to reward the faith that the Akure people have reposed in him.

“I congratulate Otunba Lawson-Alade Mayokun LAF on his victory at the recently concluded election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC as no one wins without steadfastness in the face of adversity”

“I rejoice with the Akure people as well and it is my fervent belief that LAF would make them proud and reward their overwhelming show of support and solidarity for his new designation as their MHR. Congratulations again”

Dr Abiola Oshodi also commended His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for assenting to the 2022 Electoral Bill which has now become law, as it would further strengthen our democracy and position the country for smooth electioneering process in 2023. Dr Oshodi also Congratulated the APC leadership in Ondo state, the state Governor , His Excellency Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, state party chairman and other state party executives.

With APC the sky is not even the limits .

Signed

Abiola Oshodi Media Team… February 27/2/2022