Mr Mayokun Lawson Alade of the All Progressives Congress, APC has emerged winner of the bye-election into the Akure North and South federal constituency in the house of representatives.

Mr Alade popularly called LAF polled 26,379 to beat other six contestants in the election.

His closest rival, Mr Olumuyiwa Adu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP polled 24,201 votes.

Other contestants, Oluwawemimo Fadeke of the African Democratic Party, had 465 votes, Joseph Ajayi of the All Peoples Party polled 125 votes, Olaniyi Olufemi of the National Redemption movement ,76 votes , Opawole Tajudeen of the Social Democratic Party, 68 votes while Olawale of the Accord Party polled 41 votes.

The returning officer for the election, Professor Deji Ogunseni of the Federal University Of Technology Akure, FUTA announced the result of the election.

The election held in two local governments of Akure North/ Akure South was conducted under a peaceful atmosphere.

The bye-election became necessary following the death of the lawmaker representing the constituency, Mr Adedayo Omolafe last year August.

FINAL RESULT FOR AKURE NORTH/SOUTH FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY BYE-ELECTION;

Akure North LGA:

APC – 8,291

PDP – 5,830

Akure South LGA:

APC – 16,996

PDP – 17,645

TOTAL

APC – 25,287

PDP – 23,475

Difference = 1,812