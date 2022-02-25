Public Service Announcement

Restriction Of Movement Over By-election

In order to ensure a violence-free election and for purposes of achieving an electoral process devoid of infractions and breaches in the Akure North/South Federal Constituency by-election scheduled for Saturday, 26th day of February, the Ondo State Government hereby directs as follows:

i. All vehicular and human movements are hereby restricted as from 12 midnight of Friday, 25th to 5pm of Saturday 26th, February 2022 within the affected electoral jurisdiction.

ii. Within same period too, all adjoining routes leading to the Federal Constituency from areas outside the prescribed jurisdiction for the purpose of the election are equally closed to vehicular movements.

iii. Within these prescribed periods, only vehicles and personnel on electoral duties, essential assignments as well as emergency medical movements are exempted from this restriction order.

iv. Security agencies have been mandated to enforce this directive forthwith.

Signed:

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation

Ondo State

February 25, 2022