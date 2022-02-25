•I’ve Enjoyed Working With You, Says Outgoing FOB Commanding Officer

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has emphasized the need to maintain safe and secured water ways in the state.

Governor Akeredolu, who noted that the state’s water way is peculiar due to the activities of various groups including the Ijaws, Ilajes and the Apois, called on the Nigerian Navy to maintain the peace and security in the area.

The Governor spoke in his office on Thursday while receiving the new Commanding Officer, The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base (FOB), Igbokoda, Navy Capt. Lanre Akeem Ajibade.

Navy Capt. Ajibade was led to the Governor’s office by the outgoing Commanding Officer of the FOB, Igbokoda, Navy Capt. Abdulazeez Zubairu, who officially presented him to the Governor.

Governor Akeredolu said his administration has bought 10 boats to boost and support the operations of the Naval base in the state.

He urged the new commanding officer to cooperate with other security agencies in the state, stressing that there won’t be problem if there is synergy among security agencies including the Amotekun Corps.

Governor Akeredolu commended the outgoing commanding officer, saying he has done well.

“You have to go through the record and we are saying it here for everyone to hear that Zubairu has done so well as commanding Officer.

“And I want to believe that he took advantage of the fact that he has served here before. He ensured that our water way is safe.

“We do have problems in Igbokoda. And he has been on the street maintaining peace in Igbokoda. We notice it and appreciate you.

“Our water way is peculiar in that, there are Almost two set of people who operate there. The Ijaws, the apoi and the ilajes. We need maximum security on our water ways.

“We have bought 10 boats to support your operations. Please put the boats into use. You are the principal outfit to help us. The water ways belong to you. I pray you will be successful like your predecessor,” Governor Akeredolu said.

The outgoing Commanding officer, Navy Capt. Abdulazeez Zubairu, thanked the Governor for his support and cooperation, saying he enjoyed working with him.

“Every commander’s prayer is to see that he is handed over well and proceed to another base without any problem.

“I heard so many things about you but I have enjoyed working with you and enjoy the type of person you are. I wish people can be close to you and learn about life and humanity,” He said.

The new FOB Commanding Officer, Navy Capt. Ajibade, assured that the water ways in the state will be safe and secured under his watch.

“I want to assure you that for as long as I am the commanding officer, the water way will be safe and secured. If I can not surpass my predecessor’s achievements, I will maintain them. I want to thank you for all the supports you give to the navy every time,” he noted.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

February 24, 2022.

📷 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki