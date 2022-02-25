Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, the billionaire business mogul who is also a giant in the field of letters and academics , has thanked Nigerians across different geopolitical zones of the country for their incredible expressions of love on his birthday.

In a special thank you statement which he made available to news men, he said he has received converging incredible expressions of love from his associates and from people across all walks of lives.

“Today , I received converging incredible expression of love of association and legitimacy across all walks of lives. Those expressions came from within and outside of my confortable zone’s. And ( perhaps) the changes and restructuring I made in my taxonomies is paying off (A hybrid leadership strategy). What will work in years to come (for me) is collaborative leadership. Thank you so much for your kindness of love. Apologies if you are innocently affected by my rather dominance leadership of yesterda, ” The birthday boy enthused.

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim PhD CFR University of Cambridge, in a obvious display of humility expressed his apologies to those who must have been innocently affected by his rather Dominance Leadership of yesterday.