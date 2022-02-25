Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has approved the Constitution of Ondo State Forest Management Committee.

Princess Oladunni Odu , Secretary to Ondo State Government ( SSG) brought this to the fore in a press statement made available in her office . Princess Odu stated that the Committee was constituted as part of measures put in place to develop the State Forest Action Programme of the State Government.

According to the press statement, the committee has amongst others, the following Terms of Reference.

Review of existing policy documents, strategies, scientific studies and reports related to Forestry and other land use; Identify key stakeholders for Forest sector development in Ondo State.Develop a Forest land allocation strategy that takes into consideration all critical sectors including; Mining, Forestry and agriculture; Create an updated Forestry utilization map using GIS to ascertain the true position of the forest reserves.

The committee according to the statement is to Review State policy , legislative and regulatory frameworks relevant to Forestry planning, implementation, and monitoring

The new committed is required to engage if needed, consultants with a clear understanding of the biophysical ( land degradation, deforestation drivers, forest Development, etc) and socio- economic ( livelihoods, culture,etc) context of Ondo State.

In the Press statement credited to Secretary to the State Government , the Chairman of the Committee is Mr. Olayato Aribo, Honourable Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry while other members of the committee are :

Honourable Commissioner for Energy, Mining and Mineral Resources, Engr. Razak Obe, Honourable Commissioner for Infrastructure, Land and Housing, Engr. Raimi Aminu , Special Adviser on Environment, Mr. Oyeniyi Oseni, Special Adviser on Regional Integration and Diaspora Relations, Dr. Victor Adegbole, Senior Special Assistance on Agribusiness, Pastor Akin Olotu and Director- General Project Performance and Implementation Monitoring Unit as the Secretary.

The Committee will be inaugurated at the office of the Secretary to the State Government on Monday, 28th February, 2022 by 11am.