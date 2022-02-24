Steve Ovirih

When a child is ushered into this world at delivery, not even the parents can hazard a guess what providence has in stock for the infant, yet great things abound in the bowel of time for some rare ones not for anything but because providence has chosen them for greater exploits. No doubt Jimoh Ibrahim at birth and infancy was like every other kid on the block, born of a humble parentage in the agrarian Igbotako community, Okitipupa Local Govt area of Ondo State, he grew up like his ordinary peers in the community but nature had really set him apart from the crowd to trudge the part of fulfilment and greatness in life.

There is a way hard work and steadfast commitment to the part of success as well as unalloyed belief in God who raises people from most humble background and plant them in the highest echelon of business, economic and political relevance, work for resolute minds , whose resolve in life is to impact their world in their life time; Jimoh Ibrahim is a quintessential model in this regard.

When it was time to proceed to the University after his secondary school education at Igbotako Osooro, Jimoh Folorunsho Ibrahim determined greatness and made for ‘ Great Ife’, the renowned Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, where he studied Law, following it up with the Masters Degree in Public Administration and graduated with distinctions.

As a man committed to scholarly enterprise, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim advanced his academic pursuit by going abroad to study for a Masters degree in Law and International Tax at the prestigious Harvard University, Massachusetts, USA. Ibrahim was called to the Nigerian Bar as Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The journey to becoming an international business mogul began for this industrious birthday personality when he started out by arranging workshops and training for different cadre of Nigerian civil servants in the early 90s and afterwards he diversified into management consultancy for government on withholding tax from oil companies . Ibrahim provided through this consultancy services avenue for government to generate billions in terms of revenue ; on this basis he made an impression on the government of the day as a wisecrack with an exemplary Midas touch. And of course through this consultancy efforts , he quite made a big break as well.

Ibrahim obviously became a hot cake in the field of tax administration , tax reform and financial management. Federal Government could not help but tap into his pool of experience in tax issues by appointing him Chief Executive Consultant to the Government on Petroleum Tax Payment , Collection and Monitoring. He was equally singled out to be appointed Member Federation Accounts Allocation Committee ( FAAC) and Chairman , Special Committee of the Federation Accounts.

Talk of a man most sought after both locally and internationally, Jimoh Folorunsho Ibrahim comes to mind; at a tender age, he became a consultant to the International Monetary Find ( IMF) on Tax Reform in Croatia and Lithuania. That is coupled with the fact that the tax wizard and Law icon was a Consultant to the Government of Nigeria on Value Added Tax (VAT).

His strides are inexhaustible: he was a key member of the team that designed tax reform for the state of Bangladesh and he led the Nigerian Delegation to the United Nations Conference on Governance and Public Administration in Honk – Kong in 1994.

A business mogul of no mean stature, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim sits atop the management of the virile Global Fleet and Nicon Groups as the Group Chairman of both organisation which staff strength makes him one of the active employer of labour in the private sector of Nigeria in conglomerates that traverse diverse sectors of the nation’s economy. While Ibrahim’s Global Fleet comprises Global Fleet Oil and Gas Ltd, Global Fleet Industries Limited among others, his Nicon Group has in its stable NICON Insurance, Nicon Properties Limited, Nicon Investments Limited, Nicon Luxury Hotels and Air Nigeria. In his Kitty is the Mirror Newspapers Ltd where he functions as Publisher while he was until recently, Chairman Corporate Affairs Commission , Abuja.

This prominent Ondo State indigene and a rare breed from Igbotako was awarded the prestigious national honours of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) and Commander of Order of Federal Republic ( OFR) at different time by the Federal government of Nigeria in recognition of his salutary contribution to economic growth and the ideals of business development.

Talk of a man who is recognised for his natural talents, Ibrahim has to his golden personality not fewer than four Honorary Doctorate Degrees from different Universities in Nigeria , one of which came as a special recognition of his business prowess by his alma mater, the prestigeous Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

His desire for more knowledge and academic excellence has made him to travel abroad on different time to pursue further laurels and today, the birthday boy is a graduate of three world best universities : Harvard University , USA, Cambridge University and Oxford University both in eyebrow England. The zeal for more of scholarly engagement and participations has just earned him a PHD in War Studies abroad , a special icing on his golden birthday narrative.

It is not a surprise therefore that Jimoh Ibrahim is decked with the exalted Chieftaincy title of the Araba of Ikaleland.

In his bid to give back to his root, Jimoh Ibrahim , the Araba of Ikaleland is building a state- of -the- art, world class university with structures and facilities that will conveniently compare with global standards of University establishment anywhere in the world. At completion, his Igbotako based Fortune University will be the Nigerian version of the much talked about Oxford University not just in terms of architectural masterpieces strewn all over the University but in terms of curriculum that will be in tandem with international best practices.

Hear him : ” the trajectory of my recent educational development is premised on the desire to upgrade my knowledge . I reached a stage in life that I am now comfortable. I don’t want to be the richest man in Nigeria or the richest man in my village. I just want to be comfortable. I don’t like poverty around me and I think I have cleared that as much as possible . The next thing is how I can improve my knowledge so that I can realize the remaining of my unfufiled destiny. “

For a man who at a great risk to his busines had taken a break from the rigorous task of management and supervising of his huge conglomerates in pursuit of a doctorate degree abroad, his zeal for learning confirms the saying where there is a will there is a way! ” It was a risk but I thought even if the businesses collapse and I come back with more knowledge. I can pick everything up from pieces and rebuild the business. For new knowledge , I decided to look at the best universities in the world, ” says Jimoh Ibrahim.

No doubt his trail blazing strides and exemplary management acumen is golden and enviable.