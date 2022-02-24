

Findings clearly show that when people are invited to a birthday celebration, one common song that is always sung is “Happy Birthday To You…”



Meanwhile, birthday is beyond celebration of life. It is beyond the celebration of riches, food, drinks, achievements and what have you. ‘Birthday’ ought to be when, not only the celebrant but everyone in attendance, are supposed to reflect on their lives, do introspection, and make restitutions and additions.



For Dr Jimoh Ibrahim who was born on 24th of February, 1967, God has been so kind and faithful to him in the last 55 years with many abiding achievements to his credit; therefore he has all the good reasons to show profound gratitude to God as he commemorates his birthday anniversary on this special day. Interestingly, God has continued to show him mercy in all his callings, as a Nigerian lawyer, politician, and businessman and even as a philanthropist.



Every ardent followers of history know that humanity is replete with stories of audacious and relentless men and women who go the extra mile to achieve greatness and outstanding success against all odds because of their ability to think outside the box when the majority of their contemporaries would rather stick to their comfort zones. This has been the distinguishing and enduring catalyst that has propelled Dr Ibrahim to the enviable heights he has attained.



With the ingenious outputs of his sound and savvy mind, he has scaled mountains, broken glass ceilings, and created new records. Though he operates in a conventional industry where strict adherence to stipulated ethos rule supreme, his pragmatic and unconventional approach to life has undoubtedly earned him a special place in the economic, political, intellectual, and social space of Nigeria. And, it is why he is respected and renowned for his industry and ingenuity. He is a man with parallel art for Business. He sees business where others do not. His creativity for making money is simply phenomenal, whilst also creating opportunities for thousands of Nigerians who earn their livelihoods from his business empire.



Having proved himself as a moral and integrity icon, he has earned himself many impressive, enviable and indelible records. Dr. Ibrahim was the Chairman of the Corporate Affairs Commission in Nigeria. In 2005 he was appointed the Honorary Consul of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He founded the Energy Group of Companies, one of the largest Africa conglomerates which is the parent company to Energy Commercial Bank Ghana, Energy Bank Sao Tome, Global Fleet Oil and Gas Limited Lagos, NICON insurance Abuja, NICON Luxury Hotel Abuja, NICON Hotel Lagos and Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation. Dr. Ibrahim established Worldwide Fortune DMCC in the United Arab Emirates as a major programme management consulting for infrastructure development in Africa. One of his initiatives is the yearly meeting of African leaders at presidential and ministerial level on Infrastructure Development Funding for Africa (IDFA).



Dr. Ibrahim holds an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree at the University of Cambridge Judge Business School and a Master of Science degree in Programme Management at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. He has also earned a certificate in International Tax Law at Harvard University and has attended various executive education programs including: University of Cambridge Advanced Leadership Programme (ALP), University of Oxford Negotiation Programme, University of Oxford Advanced Leadership and Management Programme, Harvard Business School Senior Executive Leadership Program for the Middle East and the University of Cambridge program on How to Lead Successful Projects. Dr. Ibrahim attends in the guest category of the annual meeting of the World Bank/IMF.

He is a recipient of numerous awards and honors. He was conferred the awards of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) and Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) by Presidents of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He has also received honorary doctorate degrees which includes: Doctor of Business Administration from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife Oyo State; Doctor of Letters from Ondo state University, Ado Ekiti; Doctor of Letters from Covenant University, Ota Ogun State and Doctor of Science, Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso.

It is on the basis of this that I most respectfully join your family, friends, business associates, proteges, mentees, well wishers and numerous admirers to celebrate you for earning your place in the right places, in the life of men. Congratulations.

Emmanuel Ajibulu is an infoprenuer, publisher of veracitydesk.com.ng, writer, communication consultant and social media influencer.

