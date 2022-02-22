Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has applauded the government of Ondo State for providing enabling environment and resources needed for the successful implementation of the 2022 Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week.

The Governor’s wife gave the laudation on Tuesday at the Flag-Off Ceremony of 2022 Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW), held at the Mother & Child Hospital Oke-Aro, Akure, Ondo State Capital.

Mrs Akeredolu said, “I want to commend the government of Ondo State under the leadership of our caring governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, for providing enabling environment and resources needed for the successful implementation of the 2022 Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week.

“The government should also be applauded for its commitment towards ensuring Child’s protection, survival and development in Ondo State.”

At the 2022 MNCHW week organised by Ondo State Primary Health Care Development Agency (OSPHCDA), Mrs Akeredolu encouraged mothers to take advantage of the MNCH week to get all relevant information necessary for child’s care and development, saying, “Our mothers and care givers should take their children and wards, age 0 to 59 months to the nearest healthcare facility to obtain all available information during this campaign.”

The First Lady, who flagged off the 2022 Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week, thanked development partners and other stakeholders for their various support for child’s protection, survival and development.

“Let me use this opportunity to commend the health workers for their support and mobilisation at the grassroots towards child’s protection, survival and development. And also our religious and opinion leaders, trade unions, NGOs and development partners, including World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF for their technical and financial support.” Akeredolu said.

In his words, “It is also noteworthy to mention that Ondo State is rated among the best performed states with 96% coverage in the August 2021 round of MNCHW. With this result, you will agree with me that the present administration has impacted on Routine Immunization Services and MNCHW since its inception. These achievements indicate the strong commitment of His Excellency, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu’s administration to Maternal and Child Health Programmes in Ondo State.”

Ajaka who explained that the programme is aimed at reaching out to children under the age of 5, said community awareness and mobilisation are on-going throughout all the 18 local government areas in the state.

According to Ajaka, “The exercise is aimed at reaching all the children under the age of 5 years with Routine Immunization (RI) vaccines, Vitamin A supplements, de-worming tablets, screening for malnutrition, HIV Counselling and Testing, Birth Registration, and promotion of other child protection services like hand washing, exclusive breastfeeding, etc. Iron Folate, Multivitamins and Sulphadoxine – Pyrimethamine (SP) will also be given to pregnant women.

“Our committed human resources for health who have been given comprehensive training at the state and local government levels are already in action for the success of the February 2022 round of MNCHW. Community awareness and mobilisation are on-going throughout all the 18 LGAs through the social mobilisation machineries, print and electronic media.”

The event featured goodwill messages from development partners, cultural dance, role play, among other activities.

Present at the programme were Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Bunmi Oshadahun, Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Professor Dayo Faduyile, Special Adviser to the Governor on Gender, Olamide Falana, Director General, Ondo State Contributory Health Commission (ODCHC), Abiodun Oyeneyin.

Others are Jegun of Ile-Oluji Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr) Julius Oluwole Olufaderin Adetimehin, his wife, Olori Adetokunbo Adetimehin, the Regent of Ero Community, Princess Aderonke Gbadesogun, Permanent Secretary, OSPHCDA, Dr Francis Adegoke Akanbiemu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Olukemi Aladelola, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Gender, Research and Documentation, Temitope Daniyan and Senior Special Assistant on Media, Tobiloba Fademi.

Story By Debo Akinbami