According to the scriptures, in Psalms 118:24; “This is the day the Lord has made, for us to rejoice and be glad”!

I am therefore delighted with immeasurable enthusiasm, to be here with you all and officiate as the “Father of the Day”, to congratulate and celebrate my Son, Chief (Dr) Emeka Daniel Okonkwo, Nwata Anayo Eze 1, who has just crossed the milestone age of 40 years.

Many will wonder how Emeka Okonkwo from the East became the son of Olu Bajowa from the West. Therefore, I would like to seek the indulgence of the audience to, by way of introduction, say that I am Prince Dr (Gen) Sir Joseph Oluyemi Bajowa, OFR, a retired Major-General of the Nigerian Army, who was a product of the colonial era, and involved in the military and geopolitical activities of Nigeria, since Independence in 1960.

I interacted with Easterners and served most of my early and middle age life in the Eastern Region of Nigeria. I was a 2/Lt, Lieutenant and Captain at Enugu, Lt Col at Port Harcourt, Colonel at Calabar. During the military regime, I was the Acting Military Governor of South Eastern State (now Cross River and Akwa-Ibom States), and Acting Military Governor of Rivers State (now Rivers and Bayelsa States). As a Brigadier and Quarter-Master General of the Nigeria Army, I had, a quartering and supervisory responsibilities for the barracks at Aba and Owerri. Also, in 1971, General Olusegun Obasanjo handed over to me in Port Harcourt, the command of 3 Marine Commando, at the end of the Nigeria Civil War, making me responsible for the military command and security of the entire South South, and South East Regions.

Although I am retired and in the “reserve list”, I still strongly believe in the policy; “To Keep Nigeria One” in harmony, as one indivisible and indissoluble sovereign nation. Hence, in the spirit of “national integration”, many of my friends and associates, such as Prince Engr Arthur Eze, are from the Eastern part of Nigeria, and by extension, I adopted Chief Dr Emeka Daniel Okonkwo of Igbo extraction, a man of impeccable character with honour, as my Son. He is humble and respectful, handsome, kind, and hardworking. He gives selflessly and loves generously. His mobile phones which are constantly engaged, are part of his feature as a very busy businessman. He is a gentleman with incredible business acumen, particularly in risk taking and decision making. He is a detribalised Nigerian and I like him for that!

E Money

At 40 we can say, that Emeka had already arrived. He chose his calling at a very young age with unflinching focus and determination to succeed in business, rather than wait to take up a white-collar job. Even before he was welcomed now into a grand middle age, he had a settled vocation and happily married with an enviable family life. He has earned a place as a socialite and carved for himself a niche with an established identity as “E money”, making him one of the notable self-employed billionaires of his generation, at such a relatively young age.

The advice I would like to pass to Emeka, having myself made “General” at the age of 38 and retired at 40 in 1980 (42 years ago), is that as you get older, similarly you are getting wiser, because a fool at 40, is a fool forever, and that 40, is the old age of the youth and the prime of life. Remember that “God opposes the proud… (1 Peter 5:6)”. Do not be carried away by your fortune, but continue to use your wealth, for community development and humanitarian deeds, to help the less privileged, the widows and the aged.

Although, according to W.B Pitkin, life begins at 40, but ensure that you now commence preparation for retirement and old age, because at 65, you should retire from work, and at 70, you will become a senior citizen and at 80, you graduate to be an elder stateman, during which time you are expected to be resting and playing with your grandchildren!!

Nonetheless, don’t be scared that you are advancing in age. Just drink more water, eat healthily, with regular exercise, and remain focused. In today’s world, you can look younger even at 80, if you take good care of yourself.

Watch out for the mid-life crisis. Also, be reminded that age is just a number, and you will never revisit 40. Therefore, be confident and do not let anyone pull you down.

In conclusion, my prayer is that God, will grant you longevity to be older than me, in good health and happiness, and live to see your children’s children.

The Lord will continue to bless you and keep you,

The Lord will make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you,

The Lord will turn His face toward you and give you peace.

You will continue to soar on wings like eagles,

You will run and not grow weary, and

You will walk and not be faint.

On behalf of myself and the Bajowa Royal family, I congratulate you, my son Emeka, in whom I am very proud and well pleased. I wish you Happy Birthday!!

Thank you all and God bless.

Prince Dr (Gen) Olu Bajowa, OFR

(Jagunmolu of Ikaleland)

&

(Ojagbulegun from The Source)