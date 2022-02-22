Aare of Ikale land, Professor Salewa Olafioye has disclosed that Ikale people are set to launch a 5 million naira support fund to boost security across Ikale communities.

Prof. Olafioye who is a former UN Consultant disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

Prof. Olafioye appreciates all the stakeholders for their financial support stating that the entire people of Ikaleland in Ondo state of Nigeria have longed to live in a safe and secure environment.

He said, “The blame for the high rate of crime in the country has been hitherto laid on the security agencies, the police and the policing system in particular.”

“However, the findings of the security committee headed by credible Ikale Leaders both at home and in The Diaspora have revealed that the deficiencies in crime prevention boiled down to only one thing – FUNDING.”

Further, he said, “Ikale security observer (ISO) wants to use this medium to appreciate Ikales in across the globe as we are set to lunch a 5million support network to boost the security in Ikale communities and to improve the welfare of the people.”

The event is scheduled for Thursday 3rd March, 2022 at Methodist High School, Okitipupa.

Meanwhile, ISO is going to provide some logistics and instruments for the security network Which include: walkie- talkies, whistles for the security outfits and facilitate the ease of information sharing and networking communication between the vigilantees, hunters, Amotekuns and the Nigeria Police Force in a timely fashion.

Prof. Olafioye stressed that “ISO sincerely appreciates all Ikale descendant in the world and friends who have come together under Ikale security observer consisting of organizations and individuals such as Egbe Omo Ikale in UK and Ireland led by Mrs. Kemi Atijosan, Irele Progressive Union of United State which President is Mrs. Alabi, the Ikale World Congress with Chief Dayo Aiyebo as President, Union of Ikale Indigenes with Omo Lord Isaac as their President, Egbe Omo Ikale in Canada which has Mr. Alex. Olowu as President and many others including churches of different denominations who have answered the call and other groups who have equally supported in one way or the other.”

The Aare of Ikale, Professor Salewa Olafioye also use the opportunity to extend his gratitude to all Ikales both home and in the Diaspora.

He reiterated the fact that starting from the success of this event, there will be other events in the future which will include Youth Summit, Women Empowerment and other activities to improve the welfare and social economic development of Ikale people.

“Above all my sincere appreciation to ISO leadership team that include Patron Dr. Prince General (rtd) Olu Bajowa, DG Chief Dayo Aiyebo, Secretary – FemiAiyetiran, PRO – Mrs. Alabi, National Coordinators – Chief Mrs. Onasanya, Mr. Olafujoye and Mr. Lord Isaac. Adviser – Barrister Akeremale CP (rtd) and many others.”