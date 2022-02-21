As part of efforts geared towards mitigating food shortage and challenges associated with climate change, Ondo State government is collaborating with Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Federal Ministry of Environment to ensure climate change does not affect food production in the State.

Ondo State Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry, Mr. Olayato Aribo said the state government would continue to collaborate with federal, states and investors to provide quality social and economic services to the people of the state.

The Commissioner stated this while playing host to officials of FAO in his office in Akure, saying food is very important in man’s life.

His words: “Food is key to mental and body development, if there is food on the table of the people there will be peace in the land an angry man, is hungry man” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Mr. Abubakar Sulaiman hinted that FAO in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Environment is mobilizing USD10 million Adaptation Fund (AF) aimed at reducing the impact of climate change through Integrated Coastal Resources Management in the Niger Delta Region, noting that only two States were selected for the project – Ondo and Cross River.

He added that they were in the State to intimate the government and the people about the project, as well as hold preliminary consultations at technical level with relevant, MDAs, and stakeholders in the selected LGAs.

He explained further that Ilaje and Ese-odo local government areas of the State were the beneficiaries, stressing that necessary inputs about the key livelihood and climate action issues would be supported by the fund.

Mr. Abubakar Sulaiman informed the management of the Ministry that the adaptation fund would support climate adaptation issues as it relates to three thematic areas, namely Agriculture, Water Management and Coastal Resources Management.

He added that the project would start in the first week of March 2022, while further consultations would be held by the consultant from FAO with State and Local governments as well as at community levels to enable FAO develop a concept note that would capture their priorities and activities to be funded by the donor agency.

The FAO leader intimated that there is approval of Global Environment Facility fund for the project titled: Food System, Land use and Restoration Impact Programme, and in few weeks the implementation of the project would commence in Ondo and Cross River States.

Sola Omoboyowa

Press Officer, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry