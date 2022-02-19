-Debo Akinbami

When the world woke up to the gory video of the heavily lacerated body of 12 year old Joel Sunday, who was brutalised by his brazen liege, Opeyemi Omoyemi, for reportedly stealing a piece of meat, the immediate import, apart from heaping sudden goosebumps on mortal bodies, was a sad reminder on our gradual descent into sheer barbarism. Before the Joel saga, there have been other heinous cases of brutality that have either happened unheard or merely given media trial and eventually covered by inaction, which explains the festering of these acts of bestiality that have, over time, taken equal height as our collective indifference.

Emboldened by sustained silence, violators have grown so hardened and barefaced that physical and sexual assault became a pastime for despicable characters. They rape and maim persons believing that they would always get away with it – and, of course, they usually do. Like other odious abusers, Opeyemi might also have acted the brutality on malleable Joel under the same illusion. Her remorseless outlook after act, like a lion that has just preyed on a stubborn victim, showed that she did not anticipate the weight of repercussion that would follow her folly. She could not have imagined that the untamed beast inside of her was leading her to jail in a jiffy. She was living in the past but time has changed!

Truly, time has changed. The days of impunity were since gone with the entry of Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu into the political space. The moment she took over as First Lady, those who know the stuff the renowned gender activist is made of knew that it was only a matter of time before the seemingly limitless condonation of abuse under any guise would stop in Ondo state. And true to form, she set out to discontinue the prevalent incidences of abuse by deploying huge mental and material resource, including lobbying to ensure the passage of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) 2021 Bill, the legal instrument that was needed to prove the point.

Meanwhile, beyond assenting the VAPP bill, Governor Akeredolu went a step farther to establish the Ondo State Agency Against Gender Based Violence (OSAA- GBV), to make the law effectively operative; a gesture that fluently conveyed the governor’s emphatic political will to deal a heavy blow to the merchants of physical and sexual assault. And with Mrs Akeredolu atop the board of OSSA-GBV, it is a given that violators would get their fingers burned any day. Even the manner she kicked off the new year abundantly signposts her resolve to take a new lawn.

She stepped out as though out of the blue, in a rather sudden flash. Steady, smart and in sporty shape, glittering like a gold. Betty had gathered her team to thank and talk to as a way to begin another year. The staff, being the norm, anticipated the gathering, not the fortuitous manner the principal’s presence shone through the audience. She did not amble as those who belong in her class would. Voguish figures cast in her mould would saunter into such a gathering enraptured in rapturous artificial glory, But that is not Betty’s druthers.

She was described, in another letter, as not being the run-of-the-mill. Betty bears compelling difference, yet exudes no airs. The meeting began on solemn note, devoid of the mundane, seasonal felicities. ‘We have so much to do in the new year, she said, brusquely. New grounds to cover and uncharted paths to take. The meeting became expedient to internalise plans and strategies. Before it ended, she sought words from the team, desiring to know where the shoe pinches and just how to help to halt the hitches, knowing that individual wellbeing is imperative for corporate winning.

“Come to me and express it, whatever the worry is. A grandma enjoys the company of the young ones.” Those were her penetrating and reassuring words. By example, Betty nudges her own to finesse at all fronts. She does this in words, time permitting, and acts it when toiling at something. It is usual with her to be wrapped up with one essential assignment or the other. With her, it is ‘Kos’ere ni Moscow’ (No idling in Moscow). Moscow, the capital city of Russia was, in another opinion, dubbed a “beautifully busy city” to depict its bustling nature. It is the same experience with being around Mrs Akeredolu.

She is typically busy making or remaking something to either help or heal. For her, the stakes are (still) high. There are gaps yet to bridge for women in science and technology; gaps in women’s participation and engagement in the field of technology and politics. She wants enduring cultural inhibitions against the full expression of a girl child exorcised. She strives still to raise sufficient attention to the plight of homeless children on our streets. The present rating of women poses persistent worry to Mrs Akeredolu and she would go to any length to see it improved. She is itching to sacrifice just anything to protect children, particularly the girl child from abuse.

In her capacity as chairperson, she had nudged members of Ondo State Agency Against Gender Based Violence (OSAA- GBV) to stop at nothing to rid the state of violence against persons, irrespective of who is involved. Even as a team, the agency was resolute to alter the climate of worry into which physical and sexual violations have plunged the state. And it was at this height of resolve that Opeyemi showed up with a razor and got her fingers burnt. That the culprit was caught, tried and justice served in good time drops assertive statement of difference, and to borrow Betty’s words, “a very strong message to the public that this level of cruelty will no longer be tolerated in Ondo State.”

The saga, on the whole, returns Benjamin Franklin’s words to us with new consequence, to the extent that “Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.”

***Debo Akinbami is the Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on New Media and Archives.