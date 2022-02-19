The GreenCarpet Innovation Media, a Pan-African PR organisation and African Impact Magazine on Thursday unveiled the lists of prominent personalities who made the WHO IS WHO in Ondo State Class of 2022 book publication.

According to the statement signed by the Publisher of the African IMPACT Magazine and author of the book, Asiwaju Yinka Richards, the publication is designed to profile prominent personalities with Ondo State descent and unveil the new vibrant generation of leaders who are now involved in the state’s rebuilding process.

He said the focus of the special publication is to pay homage to the resilience and creative capacity of individuals and organisations that have upped the ante in their different fields of endeavour.

‘The book is to document the profile of distinguished personalities who are doing well in their different fields of endeavour and have contributed immensely to the development of the society.It will also serve as reference to the new generation of leaders in the state,he said.’

Richards also pointed out that Ondo State is coming up to the state of development and that the media remains the mirror and driver of development in the world.

‘’ This year’s publication is to profile Ondo State, and celebrate distinguished personalities who have transformed the anxiety of the society for better and made marks in their different fields of endeavours .

Those who made the list of Ondo State Who Is Who will be officially inducted into Ondo State Hall Of Fame Class of 2022. The official book launch will attract crème de la crème of the society.’’

Among those who were shortlisted for the historic book are; His Excellency, Arakunrin Rotimi Akleredolu SAN, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Pa Reuben Fasoranti,Dr. Olusegun Mimiko,Rt. Hon. David Oloyelogun, Chief Mrs Oladunni Odu, HIM Oba Fredrick Akinruntan,HIM Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, HRM Oba Aladetoyinbo,HRM Oba Faduyile,Oba Adeboriota, Gen. Olu Bajowa, HRM. Olufemi Olutoye, Rear Admiral Sammi Alade, Chief Olusola Oke SAN, Remi Olatubora SAN, Sola Ebiseeni, Barr. Akin Arikawe, Amb. Sola Iji, Hon. D.I Kekemeke, Sen. Bode Olajumoke,Dr. Olu Agunloye, Rt. Jumoke Akindele, Hon. Joseph Akinlaja, Eyitayo Jegede SAN, Clement Faboyede, Hon. Abiola Makinde, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye, Hon. Victor Akinjo, Hon. Ade Adeogun, Prof. Dayo Faduyile, and great industrialists like; Pa. Ade Ojo, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, Mr. Dele Fajemirokun, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, Odunayo Kabonti, Stephen Adeyeri, Nuel Elehinle, Tola Awosika, Akintunde Ayeni, Summy Smart, Olayato Aribo, Youth Development Champion; Babajide Akeredolu, Tunji Rhema Moyero, Engr. Ayotunde Bally, Philanthropists of note; Lanre Moyero, Barr. Lebi Morayo, Prince Rotimi Ibidapo, Prince David Benson, Champion of Women Development; Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, Olamide Falana, Funmi Ayinke, to mention a few.

Asiwaju Richards noted that the book will also feature prominent but young people who are the gradually taking up the mantle of leadership in business and politics.

The book will feature sixty(60) prominent people with Ondo State ancestry.

The project is in partnership with African IMPACT, Ondo Events, White Horse Initiatives and QED Network