Steve Ovirih

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN has restated the commitment of his administration to bridging human resources gap in the health sector of the State.

The Governor gave this indication on Thursday, 17th February at the End Line Dissemination of Key Findings from Transforming Intermittent Preventive Treatment For Optimal Pregnancy ( TIPTOP), a project of Johns Hopkins For International Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics ( Jhpiego), which held at Heritage Continental Hotel Akure.

Governor Akeredolu who was represented by the Secretary to Ondo State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu at the programme said he felt delighted to stand before the exalted gathering to witness the presentation of Key Findings from TIPTOP in Ondo State.

While noting that the project started in Akure South Local Government in December , 2019 with the training of 10 personnel as trainers , Princess Odu said the TIPTOP project had the objective of increasing ante -natal care attendance, early ante- natal care initiation before 20 weeks, intermittent Preventive Treatment in pregnancy (CIPTP) and many more.

Odu said the overall goal of the project was to ensure both mothers and children are healthy during and after delivery as this reduces the rate of maternal and child mortality in Ondo State.

” TIPTOP achieved its set objective and also supported the state health sector to build the capacity of 174 health workers, 300 Community Directed distributions and as well as the people of Ondo State.

” Since the inception of the project, the proportion of pregnant women attending ante – natal care clinic has greatly increased as Ondo State has continued to experience low birth weight babies and a decrease in Malaria infection among pregnant women, Princess Odu added.

While commending Jhpiego for the successful coordination of the TIPTOP project in Ondo State, the Ondo State SSG noted that Jhpiego has assisted in the renovation of Iwoye Basic Health Center in Akure South Local Government and mini laboratory in Arakale Comprehensive Health Center , stressing that there has been improvement in the utilisation of maternal data records and integrated data health management through the Malaria Reproductive Maternal Neonatal Child and Adolescent Health Nutrition Coordination Initiative

” As TIPTOP winds down in Ondo State, it is necessary to put it on record that as part of measures to achieve our mandate, Ondo State Government through the Primary Healthcare Development Agency ( PHDA) employed over 800 health workers including Doctors, Nurses/midwives , Community Health Officers , Community Health Extension Workers and other health professionals, ” Princess Oladunni Odu said, reiterating that the feat reflects the resolve of Gov. Akeredolu’s government to bridge the human resources gap in the health sector and to ensure Ondo state achieve an effective and sustainable health Care system .

Princess Odu affirmed that the Akeredolu administration will continue to put in place friendly policies and working environment that would make the state conducive for partners and residents, promising that legacies of TIPTOP will be sustained in the state.

A major highlight of the event was the commissioning of Iwoye Basic Health Center in Akure.

Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Banji Awolowo Ajaka, and Country Director , JHPIEGO, Dr. Adetiloye Oniyire were among the dignitaries at the event.

The Johns Hopkins Programme for International Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics ( Jhpiego) is focused on fighting to improve the health and safety of women and families in the developing countries.