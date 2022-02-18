The Ondo State House of Assembly is set to partner the Ondo State Universal Education Board towards ensuring a sustainable education standard in the state.

The Speaker, Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David gave this indication while playing host to the Chairman of SUBEB, Rt. Honourable Victor Olabintan (former Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly) in his office.

Oleyelogun on behalf of all members pledged support of the House of Assembly at ensuring a more fruitful efforts to the benefit of Ondo State.

Earlier, the SUBEB Chairman, Olabintan had solicited support of Honourable Members of the House towards making his dream of transforming the primary and junior secondary schools in Ondo State a reality.

Olabintan maintained that the proposed giant strides of SUBEB can only be achieved through counterpart funding with the federal government.

While noting that the paperwork will be forwarded to the house for approval, Olabintan pleaded for support of the house towards making the dream a reality.

In another development the Ondo State House of Assembly has pledged collaboration with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps towards ensuring peace and security across Ondo State.

While playing host to the commandant, Dr Hammed Abodunrin, Oleyelogun commended men of the NSCDC for their efforts at ensuring peace across the country.

The Speaker advocated a coordinated synergy with the NSCDC towards an unhindered peace in Ondo State.

The Commandant, Dr Abodurin had earlier pleaded for a cordial working relationship with the Assembly to facilitate an enduring peace and security across the state.

Abodunrin pledged that command bases of the NSCDC will be established across the state to sentise residents on security and peaceful coexistence.

He added that teachers and pupils in primary and secondary schools in the state will be trained on sustainable peace and security.

The Commandant solicited support of the House towards making this year’s Civil Defence day which comes up in March, a huge success.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman,House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

17th February,2022.