Ahead of the first edition of the BeMore Empowered Initiative in the Northern part of Nigeria, the Founder and First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, visited the proposed centre for the 2022 Summer Bootcamp for Girls in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

In a ceremonial atmosphere, the management, staff, and the students of Aduvie International School, Jahi, Abuja, welcomed the first Lady to the premises of the school which is the chosen centre for this year edition of BeMore Summer Bootcamp in the Federal Capital Territory.

Ondo State First Lady

Mrs. Akeredolu, who was in the school to inspect its suitability for the programme in terms of available facilities, appreciated the management of Aduvie International School for the partnership.

The BeMore Empowered Initiative’s Founder, while addressing the management of the school, noted that she had decided to spread the tentacle of the programme to Northern geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

According to her, in other to achieve inclusion, Abuja was chosen, being the center of the country that harbours all tribes, in order to satisfy the demands of some Nigerians who fancied the programme and protested its restriction to the Southern part since inception. With this development, girls in the Northern part of the Country would have a taste of the initiative, says Mrs. Akeredolu.

She informed the school leadership that the initiative was aimed at breeding future female technology leaders by bridging the gender gap in Science, Technology and Mathematics, STEM; and to also promote the interest office girls in acquiring one or two entrepreneurial skills.

The Ondo Governor’s Wife further asserted that the initiative took pride in becoming a University of Life and platform that grooms a generation of future female technology leaders that would bring about a BREED without GREED.

The Abuja edition of the BeMore Summer Bootcamp, billed for August, is projecting over 300 girls to be equipped with the knowledge in Solar Technology, Information and Communication Technology, and other life-changing skills.

The warm reception given to the First Lady, starting with the school cultural troupe, to the display of Her Excellency’s portrait which was programmed on about 300 Computer Sets of the school’s ICT Centre, signalled that the initiative has come to stay in the FCT.

She was conducted round the school by the Head of the School, Mr. Abiodun Olusoji, and the Chairman of the Parents Teachers Association, PTA, Mr. Olabisi Omotoso, to inspect the facilities erected in the school including classrooms, laboratories, hostels, Computer based center, swimming pool, cafeteria among others.

In an acknowledgement letter to partner the initiative, the management of the school, commended the First Lady for her commitment and zeal to equip Nigerian girls “with knowledge of technology that focuses on ICT and Solar Technology alongside the introduction of other life enhancing skills designed to facilitate competitiveness of girls in the global knowledge economy”.

The BeMore Empowered Initiative, founded in 2017, has produced about 2000 techy girls from four editions of its two weeks summer bootcamp in Ondo State and two edition in Imo State.

Mary Agidi

Special Assistant to the Governor on Media

(Office of the First Lady)

Feb., 17 2022.