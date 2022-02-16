Steve Ovirih.

Like Gold fish that has no hiding place, another award of excellence has come the way of the Secretary to Ondo State Government , Princess Oladunni Odu on the occasion of ‘ Ondo State @ 46’ Hall of Fame Award and Leadership Colloquium.

The event which was organised by Nigerian Television Authority ( NTA) Akure held on the 12th of February at The Dome International Event Center, Alagbaka , Akure.

Among the major highlights of the epochal event were book presentation, recognition of honorees and presentation of awards , Leadership Colloquium on the topic ” Nigeria: A Federation in search of Federalism, ” with the cerebral Professor of Constitutional and Electoral Law, Prof. Rasheed Ijaodola, SAN as Guest Speaker and Discussant.

Princess Oladunni Odu , a distinguished politician , role model par excellence who has been blazing the trail of leadership and has been doing the women folk proud over the years with her unblemished political engagement and participations was singled out and got the Exemplary Woman of the Year Award at the event. The Ondo State SSG was represented at the presentation of the award by the Permanent Secretary , Ondo State Teaching Service Commission ( TESCOM), Mrs. Tolu Adeyemi.

It will be recalled that Ondo State was created on the 3rd of February 1976 under the regime of Gen. Murtala Mohammed , hence the 46th year anniversary and prior to the creation , Ondo State was formerly part of the defunct Western Region.

Princess Oladunni Odu , speaking through her representative, Mrs. Tolu Adeyemi , appreciated the organizer of the event for deeming it fit to recognise her humble strides.