Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has received the situation reports of the incident in Bayelsa State’s Brass area which involved the people of Ilaje living in Bayelsa state.

Governor Akeredolu, after receiving the full brief, spoke extensively on phone with his brother Governor in Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, who assured him that the situation was under control.

The Governor, who stressed his administration’s commitment to the protection of lives and property of indigenes of the sunshine state, irrespective of where they are, noted that the Bayelsa State Governor has assured him of the security of the people of Ilaje in Bayelsa.

“We have become aware of the situation in Bayelsa State involving our people from Ilaje in Ondo State. I immediately reached out to the Governor of Bayelsa State. We have spoken extensively and I have his assurances.

“After meetings have been held with Ilaje leaders at his behest, I have every reason to believe that he is indeed, handling the situation. I have stressed the importance of the security of our people no matter where they are.

“I want to urge our people to remain calm, forgive and forget. With the assurances of the Governor, I can assure our people that they can go about their normal duties without fear.” The Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu appealed to the people to allow reasons to prevail and not take laws into their hands, while assuring them that the situation is being closely monitored.

The Governor commiserates with the families of the victims of the incident.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

February 15, 2022.