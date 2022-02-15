International Businessman of repute and Chairman, CEO of NVX International Limited, and property investor, Mr Bamidele Omosehin has expressed his appreciation and gratitude to well-wishers who took to the internet and other mediums to celebrate the anniversary of his birth yesterday, Monday 14th February.

According to his special thank you message, the philanthropist per excellence and founder of Bamidele Omosehin Foundation (BOF), a socialite with milk of human kindness in his veins, said.

Mr Bamidele Omosehin

“I would like to use this medium to thank all of you who have sent in countless birthday greetings. It means so much to be a recipient of all of your commendations and well wishes. Words cannot express how grateful I am. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. God bless you all.”

“I am humbled and overwhelmed by your thoughtfulness.”

The celebrant noted that he is poised to continue to reach out with patronage to the indigents in the society, maintaining that he derives much joy from putting smiles on people’s countenance.