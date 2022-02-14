• Proposes Govt/Citizens partnership to help children

• As Court Jails Woman for assaulting a minor

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State and Chairperson, Ondo State Agency Against Gender-Based Violence, OSSA-GBV, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has asserted that no form of abuse would again be tolerated in Ondo State.

The First Lady said this on Monday at Rotunda Hall, Government House, Alagbaka, Akure, during a Press Conference organised on the heels of the court judgment in the case of child assault involving a 12 year old Joel Sunday who was brutalised by one Mrs Opeyemi Omoyemi.

“I am delighted that justice has eventually been served. It’s a very strong message to the public that this level of cruelty will not be tolerated in Ondo State. And I mean every word that I have said. I’m using my entire fibre to say that this manner of cruelty will never be tolerated in Ondo State.

“We’re here to put an end to all forms of violations against our children. Any child that is molested, let us know, whether it is physical or sexual abuse or any form of abuse. This agency, Ondo State Agency Against Gender Based Violence (OSSA-GBV) is here to protect you all the way.” First Lady said.

Speaking on the need for alternative sources of funding children’s homes in the state, Mrs Akeredolu proposed partnership between the government and well-meaning citizens, saying ‘government has so much on the table, and I can tell you for a fact that government cannot do it all.’

In her words, “I’m aware we have a children’s home run by the government, and that place is already overflowing with children. Something has to be done. Government has so much on the table and I can tell you for a fact that government cannot do it all. So it behoves on the citizenry, those who can afford extra to lend a helping hand, to make sure that we don’t have these children who are in need all over our streets. Something has to be done.

“I did ask if we have, apart from government’s subvention, other funding mechanisms for the upkeep of these children that are increasing in number on daily basis? We have a number of babies abandoned on daily basis. There was none at the moment. We have to put our heads together and see how we can help the government. I am proposing that we can have a partnership between the government and well meaning Nigerians. I do know that government, all over the world, welcome support from the citizenry.”

Mrs Akeredolu further explained that with a partnership in place, the welfare of the children would be enhanced, noting that “In addition to what the government brings to the table, this partnership can also do more to ensure that these children are taken care of, have access to education, good health care and good food.

“We’ve got to do something, and fast. Anyone who feels touched that these children, abandoned, abused or whatever can reach out so that the children will have a good life. And that will go a long way to ensure that these children have a better life and brighter future; that would also lend credence to what we say all the time that our children are the leaders of tommorow.”

Meanwhile, Opeyemi Omoyemi, 36, of Adebowale Street, Akure, who assaulted 12 year old Joel Sunday has been sentenced to 3 and a half years imprisonment. Reading the judgement, the magistrate, Mrs Oluwafunmilayo Edwin, sentenced the defendant to 3 and a half years imprisonment on the first count charge, causing bodily harm and a year imprisonment for lack of care for a minor.

Ondo State Agency Against Gender Based Violence (OSAA- GBV) had intervened in the case of physical violence after Opeyemi was arrested and detained at the Fanibi Police Station, Akure, for lacerating Joel’s body with a razor for allegedly stealing a piece of meat.

The Governor’s wife who hailed the judgement of the court in the case of child assault said the judgement will send a strong message to the public that the state will no longer tolerate any form of violation.

According to her, “Today is a beautiful day for the children of Ondo State and even children of this country by extension. We are also assuring our children that we will protect them. We will continue by letting our people know that brutality against children is highly unacceptable

“I am delighted that justice has eventually been served.It’s a very strong message to the public that this level of cruelty will not be tolerated in Ondo State. And I mean every word that I have said. I’m using my entire fibre to say that this this manner of cruelty will never be tolerated in Ondo State.

Story Credit: Oluwatobi Fademi